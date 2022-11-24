The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel in trouble as Twitter’s safety division is gutted - analysis

Battle lines have started to be drawn between liberals, who tend to be demoralized or disgusted with Musk, and conservatives, who tend to be thrilled or calmed by his takeover.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 19:22
A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Will Israel be endangered by the revolution Elon Musk has started at Twitter since his October 27 takeover?

Battle lines have started to be drawn between liberals, who tend to be demoralized or disgusted with Musk, and conservatives, who tend to be thrilled or calmed by his takeover.

But this is only when the narrow issue being discussed is Musk’s reinstatement of former US President Donald Trump along with some other famous provocative conservatives onto Twitter.

What about when reducing Twitter’s policing of its content gives terrorists a freer hand, say, against Israel?

No one has put out a study on the issue to date, and with some of the biggest changes at Twitter happening only in the last two weeks or so (Musk became even more aggressive in reducing content limits around November 10), it is too early to say for sure.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards ''Das Goldene Lenkrad'' (credit: REUTERS)SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards ''Das Goldene Lenkrad'' (credit: REUTERS)

Tech Against Terrorism raises concerns over extreme tweets

“I urge Elon Musk and Twitter’s senior leadership to reaffirm their commitment to tackling the terrorist use of the Internet.

Adam Hadley, executive director, Tech Against Terrorism

But the UN-backed group Tech Against Terrorism has already expressed significant concerns about how Musk’s gutting Twitter’s Trust and Safety Department could harm message board’s ability to block tweets in support of terrorism and even terroristic logistics, fundraising or recruitment.

A spectrum of media reports recently quoted Adam Hadley, executive director of the group, who said regarding Musk’s tactics, “I urge Elon Musk and Twitter’s senior leadership to reaffirm their commitment to tackling the terrorist use of the Internet. We recognize that moderation of terrorist content is a significant challenge even for the most sophisticated tech platforms. We are concerned that any real or perceived erosion of content moderation capability on the larger social media platforms threatens reverse years of progress and could further embolden terrorists and violent extremists to return.”

Hadley was concerned by revelations that on his first day in charge, Musk fired Twitter’s chief content officer Vijaya Gadde.

Only a few short days later, Yoel Roth, Gadde’s replacement, resigned in protest over Musk lowering the standards for policing content.

Within a period of weeks, a mix of layoffs and frustration at the changing policies and chaotic atmosphere brought the Trust and Safety Department down from around 120 employees to only a few dozen.

Those who have been fired or who quit have included most of those in the unit dedicated to blocking foreign influence campaigns.

Meanwhile, Musk has been talking up doing much of the content policing by automation.

Automation is notorious for being easily fooled by terrorists and hate groups making small changes in the verbiage they use, or in the names of their accounts.

At the same time, Musk has reportedly said that “merely” hateful content will usually not lead to banning an account going forward. Rather, only “sticks and stones” or violent threats will now get someone booted off the platform, and hate speech may just be minimized somewhat in terms of exposure.

In contrast, Tech Against Terrorism said, “Experts in content moderation have built decades of vital experience and have shown leadership as terrorists continuously attempt to exploit loopholes in tech platforms, and so we are concerned this capability could take a significant amount of time to rebuild once lost.”

Experts in the UK have also recently warned that Twitter was in “real and present danger” from extremism and hate, flagging a rise in hate groups and accounts trying to restore their once-banned content to Twitter.

Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post that it is too early to say what the impact will be in terms of terrorism an antisemitism.

Some expect Musk to remain tough on banning terrorist-related accounts, even if he is more forgiving to aggressive and nasty speech against woke people and woke values.

At the same time, the officials say they are keeping a close eye on the issue and could be prepared to pass a social media law that would obligate Twitter and other social media platforms to remove certain posts and accounts.

Under a prior proposed bill, failure to remove requested posts could lead Israeli law enforcement to do so itself, and even impact the operation of the platform in question within Israel. The bill was tabled once all of the social media giants started to voluntarily remove around 90% or more of the posts that Israeli law enforcement asked them to remove.

A spokesman for the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) declined to respond.

However, in the past, some Israeli defense sources have expressed mixed feelings about removing certain posts, since this can also drive terrorists deeper into the dark web, including “underground” online platforms where they can be harder to track.

Many more sophisticated terrorists in ISIS and other militant organizations already made the move to underground platforms a few years ago and may not rush back to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Musk himself has only promoted confusion, getting into fights with the Anti-Defamation League and removing a ban on Kanye West, who has been loudly promoting antisemitic tropes, but going out of his way to personally condemn and delete a particular terror-related account and complimenting the Israeli Foreign Ministry on its comical response to the rapper.

What is for sure is that terrorism and antisemitism trends on Twitter are going to be carefully watched in the future.



Tags internet twitter social media social networking Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by