Incoming Housing Minister says he is unaware of housing crisis

Israel's next Housing Minister is hit with the realities of finding housing in Israel in the 2020s.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 17:35
A HOUSING CONSTRUCTION project in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A HOUSING CONSTRUCTION project in Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"There is always talk of a housing crisis … I was not familiar with the Housing Ministry and I do not know that there is a crisis, I see that there is construction throughout the country," United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chairman MK Yizhak Golknopf said on Wednesday at the Muni Expo 2022, a conference of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel.

Golknopf is UTJ's candidate to serve as Israel's next Construction and Housing Minister.

According to the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, housing prices rose approximately 19.8% in the past 12 months.

Goldknopf said he would vastly expand the current construction.

"Overground" vs. "underground"

Israelis set up tents on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, to protest against the soaring housing prices in Israel and social inequalities, on June 19, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis set up tents on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, to protest against the soaring housing prices in Israel and social inequalities, on June 19, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The future minister added at the conference, which was hosted by Walla and 103FM, that there was an "overground Israel" and an "underground Israel":

"The underground is where young people live in parking lots, alcoves and underground units. Our goal is to take them out of there," he said.

Goldknopf pledged to work on behalf of all of Israel's citizens and not just the haredi sector.

He also said that his ministry would need additional funding in order to be able to rack up construction.

The Likud and UTJ announced late on Tuesday night that they had come to agreements over the roles that UTJ Knesset members would receive in the government and Knesset. Other than the Housing Ministry, the party is expected to receive the Jerusalem and Tradition Ministry, as well as three deputy ministers and four Knesset committee chairs.



