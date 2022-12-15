The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem culinary legend, Mahane Yehuda veteran Ezra Scherpler dead at 86

Scherpler's kitchen mainly served dishes derived from the Kurdish, Iraqi and Turkish cuisines cooked on traditional kerosene stoves.

By YANIV GRANOT/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 05:21
Ezra Scherpler serves food in a restaurant called Azura at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on December 21, 2006 (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Ezra Scherpler serves food in a restaurant called Azura at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on December 21, 2006
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Ezra Scherpler, the founder of the historic Azura restaurant in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, died on Wednesday aged 86.

Considered one of the pioneers of Jerusalem's urban food scene, Schrepler fed hundreds of thousands of Israelis since he opened the restaurant 70 years ago.

Scherpler made aliyah from Turkey with his family and initially began working as a dishwasher in a Mahane Yehuda restaurant where he honed his craft before opening Azura in 1952.

The restaurant, which moved to its current location some three decades after its establishment, has remained an exemplar of traditional family cooking.

Entrance to the Azura restaurant, in the center of Jerusalem (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Entrance to the Azura restaurant, in the center of Jerusalem (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Scherpler's kitchen mainly served dishes derived from the Kurdish, Iraqi and Turkish cuisines cooked on traditional kerosene stoves, but had also delved into matzah ball soup.

Mahane Yehuda merchants say goodbye to market icon

“Mahane Yehuda is weeping.”

Tali Friedman, head of the Mahane Yehuda Merchants' Committee

"Mahane Yehuda is weeping," Mahane Yehuda Merchants' Committee head Tali Friedman said in a statement shortly following Scherpler's passing. "His dishes greatly influenced chefs in the market and beyond it.

Schrepler was a "significant culinary anchor and a source of pride for all Mahane Yehuda merchants and Jerusalem residents," Friedman added.



Tags Jerusalem restaurant food culinary obituary Mahane Yehuda Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by