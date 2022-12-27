The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Retired judges, university presidents speak out against new coalition

The Open University's president warned Israel is facing "a murky wave that threatens the foundations of the democratic existence" of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 19:46

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 19:50
The Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote for the new Knesset Speaker, December 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote for the new Knesset Speaker, December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The presidents of Tel Aviv University and the Open University of Israel published letters on Tuesday promising to stand against policy allowing discrimination proposed by the incoming coalition and dozens of retired judges published a joint letter protesting against planned legislation concerning the judicial system proposed by the incoming coalition.

"In recent days we are facing a murky wave that threatens the foundations of the democratic existence of society, the state and academia in Israel," wrote Mimi Ajzenstadt, the president of the Open University.

"The Open University is based on the principles of equality, openness and academic freedom. We are committed to maintaining the right of everyone - of any gender, religion, belief, preference or lifestyle - to study academic studies of the highest quality. We are committed to equality in employment, academic freedom in teaching and research freedom. We are committed to openness: mental openness, openness to criticism, openness to the other and more," added the president.

"I hope and wish that the coming days will be marked by moderation and tolerance. As the president of the Open University, I undertake to stand guard and act against any harm or threat to harm the basic principles of all of us."

The president of Tel Aviv University, Ariel Porat, stated on Tuesday that "extreme voices" were raising "outrageous ideas that their very being heard harms the fragile fabric of life as a society in a democratic state."

"Tel Aviv University will not cooperate with entities that implement policies of discrimination. I hope that the coming days will be better, that the biting winds will calm and that the voices of logic will prevail. We all must hold the guard."

High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

78 judges express opposition to plans of incoming government

Some 78 retired judges also published a letter on Tuesday protesting against legislation planned by the incoming government, including the Override Clause and the selection of new judges.

"We, retired judges, are deeply concerned about the voices heard recently from elected officials concerning expected legislation which will lead to deep harm to the fundamental values of the state," wrote the judges.

The judges warned that the Override Clause would harm the defense of human rights in law, including the right of equality, freedom of speech, freedom of employment and the right to privacy.

"Subjicating this defense to one political majority or another will impact every person, minority and group and will sprawl across the entire fabric of life of the Israeli public."

The judges additionally warned against plans to change how judges are selected, warning that this would make the judicial system dependent on the legislature. They also stressed that changing the role of the attorney general would make it so that ministers would be trusted above the law.

"As past judges in Israel's judicial system, throughout the years we have seen the essence of our position as being the guarding of the fundamental values of the state since its founding, including the protection of human rights, attention to integrity and the rule of law. The independence of the judicial system is essential for it to carry out its role as the balance against the two other branches: the legislature and the executive branch," wrote the retired judges.

"The actualization of steps that would harm these values could substantially change the moral character of the State of Israel and hurt the state both internally and in the eyes of the world, international institutions and Jewish communities in the Diaspora," added the judges, calling on the members of Knesset to stop such legislation and to continue to respect the values of the Declaration of Independence and the Basic Laws.



Tags tel aviv university university government discrimination coalition judges
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by