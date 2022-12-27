Retired judges, university presidents speak out against new coalition

The presidents of Tel Aviv University and the Open University of Israel published letters on Tuesday promising to stand against policy allowing discrimination proposed by the incoming coalition and dozens of retired judges published a joint letter protesting against planned legislation concerning the judicial system proposed by the incoming coalition.

"In recent days we are facing a murky wave that threatens the foundations of the democratic existence of society, the state and academia in Israel," wrote Mimi Ajzenstadt, the president of the Open University.

"The Open University is based on the principles of equality, openness and academic freedom. We are committed to maintaining the right of everyone - of any gender, religion, belief, preference or lifestyle - to study academic studies of the highest quality. We are committed to equality in employment, academic freedom in teaching and research freedom. We are committed to openness: mental openness, openness to criticism, openness to the other and more," added the president.

"I hope and wish that the coming days will be marked by moderation and tolerance. As the president of the Open University, I undertake to stand guard and act against any harm or threat to harm the basic principles of all of us."

The president of Tel Aviv University, Ariel Porat, stated on Tuesday that "extreme voices" were raising "outrageous ideas that their very being heard harms the fragile fabric of life as a society in a democratic state."

"Tel Aviv University will not cooperate with entities that implement policies of discrimination. I hope that the coming days will be better, that the biting winds will calm and that the voices of logic will prevail. We all must hold the guard."

High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

78 judges express opposition to plans of incoming government

Some 78 retired judges also published a letter on Tuesday protesting against legislation planned by the incoming government, including the Override Clause and the selection of new judges.

"We, retired judges, are deeply concerned about the voices heard recently from elected officials concerning expected legislation which will lead to deep harm to the fundamental values of the state," wrote the judges.

The judges warned that the Override Clause would harm the defense of human rights in law, including the right of equality, freedom of speech, freedom of employment and the right to privacy.

"Subjicating this defense to one political majority or another will impact every person, minority and group and will sprawl across the entire fabric of life of the Israeli public."

The judges additionally warned against plans to change how judges are selected, warning that this would make the judicial system dependent on the legislature. They also stressed that changing the role of the attorney general would make it so that ministers would be trusted above the law.

"As past judges in Israel's judicial system, throughout the years we have seen the essence of our position as being the guarding of the fundamental values of the state since its founding, including the protection of human rights, attention to integrity and the rule of law. The independence of the judicial system is essential for it to carry out its role as the balance against the two other branches: the legislature and the executive branch," wrote the retired judges.

"The actualization of steps that would harm these values could substantially change the moral character of the State of Israel and hurt the state both internally and in the eyes of the world, international institutions and Jewish communities in the Diaspora," added the judges, calling on the members of Knesset to stop such legislation and to continue to respect the values of the Declaration of Independence and the Basic Laws.