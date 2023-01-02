The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Fundraising push launched to help Ethiopian Israeli terror victim's kids

Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada was one of two victims of the Jerusalem bus bombing terrorist attack, alongside 16-year-old Arye Schechopek. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 18:23

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 18:42
Family and friends attend the funeral of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ade, who died of his wounds suffered in a bomb attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, at Har HaMenuhot Cemetery in Jerusalem, November 27, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Family and friends attend the funeral of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ade, who died of his wounds suffered in a bomb attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, at Har HaMenuhot Cemetery in Jerusalem, November 27, 2022.
Israeli businessman and social philanthropist Isaac Levy has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to take care of the orphaned children of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, an Ethiopian oleh who was killed in the November Jerusalem bus bombing.

The campaign, which has the goal of raising NIS 5 million, will help the orphaned children with their expenses until they each turn 25 and can be donated to at https://givechak.co.il/tedesa?ref=rr. 

At the time of writing, the campaign has thus far managed to raise just under NIS 224,000.

“He dreamed to come to Jerusalem and he did and he dreamed to have children born here and he did and dreamed to make a living here and he did. We want to ensure that his children will continue to be a success in the Ethiopian community and in Israel in general.”

Isaac Levy

Who was Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, the Ethiopian Israeli killed in the Jerusalem bus bombing?

Having made aliyah from Ethiopia 21 years ago, the 50-something immigrant ultimately succumbed to his wounds while hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, leaving behind a wife and six children, one of them just a year old.

Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada with his family. (credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY) Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada with his family. (credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY)

Ben Ma'ada worked as a jeweler at Magemeria, a jewelry-making school started by the owners of Yvel jewelry company. All the students in the school are olim from Ethiopia. 

In addition, he was also a graduate of one of Levy's programs, which helped Ethiopian immigrants in Israel find work.

“Tedesa was a graduate of the first cohort and was very successful professionally and socially and helped push people forward and remained part of the project,” Levy said. 

“He dreamed to come to Jerusalem and he did and he dreamed to have children born here and he did and dreamed to make a living here and he did. We want to ensure that his children will continue to be a success in the Ethiopian community and in Israel in general.”



