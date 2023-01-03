The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
44 IDF soldiers fell in 2022, mostly not in action

Three of the soldiers were killed in action, 17 in accidents, 14 in incidents suspected as suicides and 10 died due to illness.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 17:00

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 17:25
Funeral of IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Natan Fitoussi (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Funeral of IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Natan Fitoussi
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

44 IDF soldiers died in 2022, the vast majority outside of combat situations, according to a report published by the IDF on Tuesday.

Three of the soldiers fell in action, while 17 died in accidents, 14 in incidents suspected as suicides and 10 due to illness.

The figure marks an increase of 13 deaths (42%) compared to 2021. While two more soldiers were killed in action compared to 2021, four less were seriously injured in action.

There was also an increase in soldiers killed in training, aviation and operational accidents, as well as drowning incidents.

Four less soldiers were killed in traffic accidents in 2022 compared to the previous year, but 20 more were seriously injured in such incidents.

The funeral of Major Bar Falah at the military cemetery in Netanya on September 14, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) The funeral of Major Bar Falah at the military cemetery in Netanya on September 14, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Number of suicides in the IDF increased for second year in 2022

Three more IDF soldiers committed suicide in 2022 compared to 2021 and three more were hospitalized in serious condition in suicide attempts. The figure marks the second year in which deaths by suicide rose in the military.

The report noted that the IDF has restricted access to firearms and increased the number of Mental Health Officers, mental health visits, training for officers about mental health issues and a focus on at-risk populations, among other steps.

There was also an increase of four soldiers who died due to illness compared to the previous year. Some 62 more soldiers were in serious condition due to illness in 2022 compared to 2021, although the data come in light of a decision by the Medical Corps to recognize anyone hospitalized in an ICU as in serious condition.

The report came just hours after Cpl. Baruch Kabrata, from Petah Tikva, was killed in a suspected gun negligence incident on the Anatot base on Monday night.



Tags IDF accident suicide death
