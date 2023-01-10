The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man arrested after trying to run over anti-Netanyahu protesters in Beersheba

The driver shouted "anarchists, you ruined the state" as he drove towards the protesters.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 13:38

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2023 13:52
A driver attempted to ram into left-wing protesters in Beersheba, January 10, 2023 (photo credit: Tomer Wiener)
A driver attempted to ram into left-wing protesters in Beersheba, January 10, 2023
(photo credit: Tomer Wiener)

A man was arrested after trying to run over demonstrators protesting against the new government's planned judicial reform in Beersheba on Tuesday, according to Israel Police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

One of the protesters at the scene told Walla news that the driver shouted "anarchists, you ruined the state."

Another protester named Daniel Guy Tsabari told Kan "We were standing on the bike path, and suddenly a car took a left turn and started yelling at us, 'Leftist anarchists - get out of here.' I waved the Israeli flag, signaled for him to go and he drove up towards the sidewalk. I knocked on his car to get him to stop, and he came and shouted, 'What are you attacking?', then they caught him and the police took him away."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid warned that "The government's incitement will end in blood."

"Today it arrived at the student demonstration led by the Yesh Atid group at Ben-Gurion University. A dangerous ramming attempt by a person who is driven by the intoxication of power and the madness pumped up by Ben-Gvir and Yariv Levin. Miraculously no one was hurt. You will not be able to run over us, you will not be able to run over the country that we love."

Tomer Wiener, chairman of Yesh Atid Youth, stated "The incitement that started with Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir reached Ben-Gurion University today. A few moments ago, I witnessed an attempt in broad daylight to run over demonstrators who demonstrated against the coup d'état of Netanyahu and his gang. I recommend that the prime minister and the national security minister condemn this horrible attempted murder. But they will not stop us either, we will continue to take to the streets and demonstrate for the State of Israel, for the future generation."

Israel Police stated that the man, a 26-year-old resident of Elad, was transferred for questioning.

Ben-Gvir calls for arrests at left-wing protests

The incident comes two days after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he would direct police to deal harshly with left-wing protesters who block roads or disturb the peace. Referring to a large protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Ben-Gvir stated "I am in favor of demonstrations and freedom of speech, but we also saw severe damage to democracy, incitement against [Justice] Minister Yariv Levin and road blocks.”



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests beersheba police Car ramming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by