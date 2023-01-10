The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu sets red lines for Iran on Israel's northern border

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons to Hezbollah adding that peace is an "important goal."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 18:35
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen visiting IDF's Northern Command, on January 10, 2023. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen visiting IDF's Northern Command, on January 10, 2023.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Israel will combat any Iranian attempt to place military bases on its borders with Lebanon and Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he toured the North with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday.

"The main enemy we face is the terrorist regime in Iran and its entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"The main enemy we face is the terrorist regime in Iran and its entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon," Netanyahu said. 

"We are determined to fight Iran's attempts to develop a nuclear arsenal... and any attempt by Iran to establish a base against us on our northern military border in Syria. 

"We are determined to fight all attempts by Hezbollah to show aggression against us from Lebanon. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen visiting IDF's Northern Command, on January 10, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen visiting IDF's Northern Command, on January 10, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

"And we will remind those who need to be reminded of our red lines in this matter," Netanyahu said. 

Gallant pledged to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons to Hezbollah adding that peace is an "important goal." The two men also visited the northern command.

Netanyahu reaches out to the US about a common front against Iran

Netanyahu's northern visit comes just one day after he spoke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) about the danger of Iran's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal and the importance of creating a common position between Jerusalem and Washington against the Islamic Republic.

He has spoken about Iran almost every day since he was sworn into office two weeks ago. 

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to visit Israel this month to discuss Iran and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is in the United States, where he spoke with officers from the Biden administration.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah IDF Iran Lebanon Syria diplomacy iran nuclear security
