The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Channel 14 fined for excluding Reform, Conservative Jewish content

The Reform movement submitted several requests to Channel 14 to be inclusive in the past.

By DAVID WERTHEIM/WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 18:31
Channel 14 workers and supporters protest against Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid outside Tel Aviv Government Complex on October 11, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Channel 14 workers and supporters protest against Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid outside Tel Aviv Government Complex on October 11, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled Tuesday morning that Channel 14 violated the anti-discrimination law by not broadcasting Reform and Conservative content. In doing so, the court accepted the claim of the Reform Movement (the Reform Center for Religion and State) and obliged the channel to compensate it for NIS 160,000.

Judge Elad Lang justified his ruling by saying, among other things, that "in the channel's broadcast license, the culture of the Jewish public was defined in all its elements, currents and nuances, and that the channel is a public resource.

On the other hand, the channel claims that "the channel refused to reach a compromise and commit to giving positive coverage and defined screen time to the left-wing Reform organizations. The court ruled that this is discrimination in the provision of services."

Reform movement has struggled against Channel 14 for a long time

The struggle of the Reform movement against the channel has been going on for a long time. In the past, the movement submitted several requests to the channel and the council - and the movement even threatened to go to court on the issue.

Rabbi Gilad Kariv at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Rabbi Gilad Kariv at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In addition to this, with the amendment of the law that allowed the channel to broadcast news, it was announced in Walla Baranza that the Reform movement even submitted an objection to the approval, because according to them "the broadcasts on the channel are about the purity of Orthodoxy, and there is no proper combination of Reform, Conservative and pluralistic content."

As mentioned, the criticism of the underrepresentation and coverage of the Reform movement has followed Channel 14 since it was named Channel 20.

In 2017, the Cable and Satellite Council examined the representation of the Reform and Conservative currents on the channel, following public complaints and an investigation that revealed that they were almost completely excluded from the channel's broadcasts. At the same time, the council asked to receive data on interviewees and items that were offered to the channel and rejected in the past.

After the council's inspection and the joint agreement of the chairman of the council at the time, Dr. Yifat Ben Hai Segev, the director-general of the Reform movement Rabbi Gilad Kariv, the CEO of the Masorti movement Yizhar Hess, as well as a management representative from Channel 20 - it was decided that "within a month, Channel 20 will have to give representation for these currents, at a rate similar to their percentage of the population."

On behalf of Channel 14, it was stated in response: "We will appeal against the ruling. This is an unfortunate interference with freedom of expression. It is dark days for a democratic country, in which a court dictates to journalists through fines, what, when and how to cover."

Kariv stated that "the unequivocal verdict conveys a clear message of equality, pluralism and religious tolerance. Disputes and disagreements are an integral part of the Jewish tradition, but discrimination and exclusion cannot be part of the reality of our lives in a Jewish and democratic country. The verdict is clear evidence of the importance of law prohibiting discrimination and the need to protect it from those who seek to set us back decades."



Tags television court reform news conservative judaism discrimination
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by