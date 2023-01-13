Israel Police and Border Police officers arrested 36 suspects in the southern city of Beersheba and the surrounding Negev region, an Israeli police spokesperson said on Friday afternoon, as part of Operation Wandering Storm.

The operation saw police officers raid dozens of targets, the spokesperson said. The operation began on Thursday morning and will continue over the weekend, according to the update.

There were 24 different locations where Israeli forces operated. Out of the 36 suspects arrested, 10 were illegal residents. Weapons and ammunition were also seized by police at the locations.

Israeli border police in 'Operation Wandering Storm' (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Police take on traffic

The operation also included briefly detaining drivers who drove wildly and endangered people's lives. 71 vehicles were stopped during the operation and 22 were taken off the road.

349 traffic incidences were also registered.