The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al Ambassadors program takes flight once more after two years away

EL AL pilots and top flight personnel are taking time from their layovers to speak to audiences at universities, religious centers and many public events.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 09:22

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2023 09:26
El Al's ambassador program will once again take off after two years on the ground due to COVID-19. (photo credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)
El Al's ambassador program will once again take off after two years on the ground due to COVID-19.
(photo credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)

Israeli airline El Al, together with StandWithUs, has relaunched its successful EL AL Ambassadors program after two years of being shut down due to COVID-19.

EL AL pilots and top flight personnel are taking time out from their layovers to speak to audiences at universities, religious centers andin other public spaces, educating them about Israeli life.

The initiative is for audience members "to see Israel through the eyes of its people: the diverse faces of EL AL, who represent Israelis from all different backgrounds and walks of life," StandWithUs said in their announcement.

It first launched in 2011 as a joint initiative of EL AL, StandWithUs, the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Since its first launch, thousands of people worldwide have participated in the "people-to-people" programs with many more events planned for 2023.

El Al plane (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)El Al plane (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)

Who are the participants from EL AL?

"I am proud to take part in this program because I want to share the story of our people and share the values and complexities that underpin our country," El Al First Officer Adam Rubin said. "As someone who chose to make Aliya to Israel from Canada, it is a way to pay forward the dream that I have realized."

Rubin has been a First Officer in EL AL for seven years and will be a part of the Ambassadors program this year.

Another participant speaking at the initiative is a senior flight attendant, Dimitriy Stepanov, who was born and raised in Ukraine before moving to Israel. Stepanov was recently a part of the rescue flights sent by EL AL to Ukraine to rescue Ukrainian refugees.

StandWithUs and EL AL are excited about the relaunching

"EL AL is proud to bring back the Ambassadors program after years of successful activity," Vice President of Human Resources at EL AL Lior Bozaglo said in a statement.

"It is a unique project in the Israeli landscape with everything being done out of love for the country and with the voluntary efforts of everyone. Our volunteer ambassadors are doing no less sacred work, bringing hearts closer and changing the way Israel is viewed.

"It is my privilege to thank and express my gratitude to Efrat Ralbrook, who manages the EL AL ambassador program project since 2018, as well as Shani Yahav and Alik Harpaz, who manage the training program."

"I salute EL AL for putting their blue-and-white credentials front and center and investing in their personnel as faces of Israel," Michael Dickson, Executive Director at StandWithUs - Israel said.

"It is not a given for commercial companies to take on such a role and we applaud them for it. StandWithUs is proud to partner with EL AL Ambassadors to empower these wonderful, charismatic, talented and diverse Israeli professional flight personnel to tell the story of Israel through their eyes, to global audiences."



Tags El Al diaspora hasbara airline company Standwithus ambassador flights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by