Israel's envoy to Canada resigns in protest of Netanyahu government

Ronen Hoffman follows in the footsteps of Israel's ambassador to France who similarly announced her attention to step down.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 10:25
Former Yesh Atid parliament member Ronen Hoffman during an Economic Affairs committee meeting in the Knesset on May 30, 2013 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Former Yesh Atid parliament member Ronen Hoffman during an Economic Affairs committee meeting in the Knesset on May 30, 2013
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Israel's Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman resigned on Sunday to protest the policies of the new government, making him the second envoy to do so.

He follows in the footsteps of Israel's ambassador to France who similarly announced her attention to step down.

Lapid-hired envoys quit in protest of Netanyahu gov't

Both envoys are members of the Yesh Atid party and were political appointees of Yair Lapid who served as both the foreign minister and the prime minister in the previous government.

Hoffman tweeted that "I am honored to have been appointed by previous prime minister [Yair Lapid] to represent and serve the State of Israel as Ambassador to Canada over a year ago.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"With the transition to the new government and to different policy in Israel, my personal and professional integrity has compelled me to request to shorten my post and return to Israel this summer."

"I will continue serving the State of Israel here in Canada with the same passion and pleasure until a replacement is appointed later this year. 

"I look forward to [continuing to work] with all my colleagues and friends until then," he wrote.

German was more explicit in her resignation letter explaining that she had been proud to serve Israel under the last government to represent a country based on democratic values that the rule of law. 

The new government, she said, is composed of parties with platforms that violate those principles which are enshrined in the country's basic laws and its declaration of independence.



