Gov't freezing subsidized cultural events on Shabbat - report

The Culture Ministry, headed by Likud member Miki Zohar, has frozen projects that take place on Shabbat, including the "Israeli Shabbat" initiative, according to the independent Hamakom news site.

The Israeli Shabbat initiative provides free entry into a number of heritage sites, museums and cultural events around the country on Fridays and Saturdays. The initiative was launched in March 2021 under then culture minister Chili Trooper.

A culture coordinator in a regional council in the periphery told Hamakom that she suddenly received a message on Thursday stating "according to the instructions of the Culture Minister, subsidized activities may not be conducted as part of the ["Spirit of Culture"] series starting from 5 p.m. on Friday until an hour after Shabbat ends."

The Spirit of Culture series is a subsidized series of cultural events in the periphery conducted by the Israeli Association of Community Centers.

Under the coalition agreements, the Israeli Association of Community Centers was transferred to the Interior Ministry, which Shas head Arye Deri was set to head until he was disqualified by the High Court of Justice last week.

Robert Indiana's Love sculpture at the entrance of the Israel Museum (credit: TALMORYAIR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The culture coordinator told Hamakom that she has "no choice" but to follow the order as the programs are 90% funded by the subsidies and cannot continue without them.

The Culture Ministry has also ordered the cancelling of the Israeli Shabbat initiative for "rethinking," according to the report.

Culture Ministry 'looking into the issue'

The Israeli Association of Community Centers told Hamakom that the association "was selected in a tender process to operate the 'Spirit of Culture' project of the Culture Ministry. Regarding your question and any question on the subject, please contact the Culture Ministry."

The Culture Ministry told the news site that it was looking into the issue.

Despite the report, the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel announced on Thursday that the Israeli Shabbat initiative would end operations on January 31 in order to "organize and prepare for 2023."