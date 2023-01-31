Controversial Wing of Zion aircraft completes successful test flights

The Israeli Air Force, along with Israel Aerospace Industries, announced the successful completion of a series of ground and air testing for the new Wing of Zion aircraft on Monday.

Monday's flight, which took off and was based from Nevatim airbase, performed several operations while airborne and then continued its flight to Ben-Gurion airport where it landed for additional ground tests before making the return trip to Nevatim.

"I have been promoting the use of the 'Wing of Zion' aircraft for several months now," said Yair Katz, chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries. "This morning's flight, which was successful, is the next step on the path to its first official flight. The workers at Israel Aerospace Industries, who worked on the development and design of the aircraft, as well as the citizens of the State of Israel, will be able to be proud that a plane with the Israeli flag on its tail will be used by the country's leaders on their flights around the world."

The plane, whose purchase, conversion to Israeli aeronautical standards, and equipment via Israel Aerospace Industries cost Israeli taxpayers hundreds of millions of shekels, has been stored at the Nevatim airbase in recent years as both former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett refused to use it due to public criticism of the project.

The official airplane of the Prime Minister Wing of Zion is seen parked at the Ben Gurion Airport on October 20, 2020 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"The plane is built, the money was invested"

"I assume that the new government will save the Wing of Zion [project], this whole situation was populist," Katz told Walla! in November. "...In the end, this is an excellent plane. The Prime Minister understands the need for this type of plane. The public also understands...The plane is built, the money was invested, the fact that it hasn't flown until now is the real waste."

The State Comptroller stated in a report in 2022 that the entire project suffered from mismanagement. According to the report, the National Security Council (NSC) that managed it hid information from the Knesset cabinet regarding the true cost of the project and the need for an aircraft of this type when submitting the project for government approval.

What is more, the NSC presented the cost was presented to the cabinet without taking into account VAT.

The Shin Bet made late security alterations to the plane, which also impacted the cost.

Finally, the costs were raised due to specific design choices that Prime Minister Netanyahu's office required for his personal section of the plane. These cost a total of approximately NIS 60m and included a shower (NIS 4.3m.), an entertainment system (NIS 2m.), and a system of electrical outlets (NIS 2m.).