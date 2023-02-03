The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Degania Beach finally reopens to public after years-long closure

The beach was originally closed to the public due to extensive works carried out by Israel’s national water company.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 04:44
A VIEW of the Kinneret with the Hermon in the background. The view that inspired Rachel the Poetess, among others. (photo credit: LIAT COLLINS)
A VIEW of the Kinneret with the Hermon in the background. The view that inspired Rachel the Poetess, among others.
(photo credit: LIAT COLLINS)

Degania Beach on Israel’s Sea of Galilee reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed for years amid construction and restoration works at a public ceremony hosted by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

The beach was originally closed to the public due to extensive works carried out by Israel’s national water company “Mekorot,” which constructed underground water pipeline transmission infrastructure for Jordan as part of an agreement signed in the 1990s between the two Middle Eastern neighbors.

"The Ministry of Environmental Protection will continue to work to protect the public's right to free passage on the banks of the Sea of ​​Galilee that are accessible and free of debris,” Silman announced at the ceremony. “The ministry works with a variety of tools at its disposal to protect and preserve the country's streams.”

Much-anticipated reopening of Degania Beach

The beach is at the heart of Israel’s Sea of Galilee – a prime destination for domestic Israeli tourism. MK Silman further expressed optimism that the long-shuttered beach could become a popular tourist spot, saying that the reopening of Degania Beach symbolizes a very important step in a broad process to regulate underdeveloped beaches in the Sea of ​​Galilee.

Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We thank the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Mekorot and the Water Authority for their cooperation in restoring Degania beach after years of neglect and a long period in which the beach was closed,” Idan Greenbaum, chairman of the Association of Kinneret Cities, said. 

Yitzhak Ahronovich, chairman of the national water company Mekorot, also welcomed the move – declaring that the public will finally be able to enjoy the new complex for leisure and recreation. 



Tags Galilee Kinneret Tourism beach Idit Silman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by