IDF: Weather, tech defect allowed Lebanese man to cross into Israel

The IDF announced on Tuesday the initial results of a probe into an incident on Sunday in which a Lebanese man successfully crossed into Israel despite all the security measures in place.

According to the preliminary probe, a mix of human and technological errors made it possible for the man to get through.

In the initial review, part of the blame was given to inclement weather, although this sort of weather happens from time to time throughout the winter on a yearly basis.

The errors filtered down through both the intelligence reporting and collection mechanisms.

The IDF said that the probe would continue and help security forces learn lessons to avoid a similar incident in the future.

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 4, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Lebanon reveals Israel's slip-up

The incident was especially embarrassing because it was revealed publicly by Lebanese media after the man was back in Lebanon and it was unclear whether the IDF would have otherwise even known of the breach.

According to IDF sources, the individual appears to have mental and emotional issues and has crossed the border many times over a 20-year period.

There is an unspecified dialogue ongoing regarding how to best handle this individual with "communication channels," likely some mix of UNIFIL and Lebanese authorities to avoid a recurrence.

Last week, a different Lebanese man crossed over the border but was quickly caught by security forces.

Recent weeks have also seen a number of small-scale disturbances between the IDF, UNIFIL and the Lebanese army regarding security in areas where the border between the countries is still hazy in the physical world, due to complex conditions in the field, even if on paper the UN set a blue line for the border years ago.