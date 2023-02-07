Israel broke its 20-year record for administrative detention - analysis

According to the NGO HaMoked, the IDF recently broke its record for administrative detentions of Palestinians dating back around 20 years to the 2002-2003 era of the Second Intifada, when the numbers broke the 1,000 level.

Even during the later years of the Second Intifada and during the Knife Intifada of 2015-2016, the number of administrative detainees was more in the 700 range.

In quieter years over the last two decades, the numbers were usually down closer to 200-300 at a time.

And yet no one seems to care.

Continued tensions over Temple Mount

The US and Europe have been loud about opposing any attempts or thoughts by the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change the status quo of the Temple Mount, of Jewish settlements, of aspects of the Palestinian presence in east Jerusalem.

They have criticized the IDF’s presumed killing of an al-Jazeera reporter and of some other similar shootings of Palestinian children or elderly persons, where Israel has generally framed the incidents as accidents in the midst of the fog of conflict with other Palestinians who were firing on IDF troops. Some Israeli allies have criticized the around 150 Palestinians killed by the IDF in the West Bank in 2022, a huge spike compared to prior years.

There has even been top level criticism from the US over attempts by Netanyahu to overhaul Israel’s judiciary – a non-security issue.

A Hebron man demonstrates in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike in protest at being held in administrative detention (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

But no one, other than HaMoked and some other smaller outlets, is talking about the ballooning administrative detention issue.

Some of this may be picking one’s battles.

Over the years, sometimes the US and regularly Europe, have criticized Israel for using administrative detention and for other tactics like night arrests of Palestinian minors.

However, there are so many other things that the US and Europe are worried about Netanyahu doing that administrative detention is the last of their worries.

Administrative detention may not be valid in the eyes of the US, Europe and much of the human rights community because it abridges standard criminal proceedings and rights. For example, defense lawyers do not get to see classified evidence whose revelation could expose Israeli intelligence sources and methods. But it still includes judicial proceedings, the judges see all of the classified evidence and most detainees are held for three to 12 months, meaning not forever.

Replying to the HaMoked report, the IDF said that, “Administrative detention is only used in cases where security authorities have solid grounded and reliable information which points to a concrete danger posed by the detainee…where there is no alternative…and taking into account the security situation” in the West Bank.

The IDF said that the administrative detention judicial proceedings are serious and that decisions can be appealed to the High Court of Justice.

But the above reasons are not the only ones that the US and Europe are not jumping on the unusually large numbers. Groups slamming administrative detention often do not provide context. 2022 was not just an especially dangerous year for Palestinians. There were 31 Israelis killed, compared with five, three and four in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Most dangerous were the 285 shooting incidents, up from 61 in 2021, 31 in 2020 and 19 in 2019.

This picture portrays violence from the West Bank Palestinians against Israelis as having escalated in 2022 – not only at the low-grade mass-protest-riot level, but also using deadly weapons.

Just last week, seven Israelis were killed in the outskirts of Jerusalem in one terror attack.

The fact is that Israeli administrative detention of Palestinians goes up when terror against Israeli goes up and goes down (though it does not disappear) when terror against Israelis goes down.

Israeli allies know this and so even if they may push back on Israeli administrative detention practices, they are unlikely to do so until the threat to Israelis subsides.

That does not mean that administrative detention is accepted globally or that Jerusalem should feel like it has free rein and can continue these high numbers of administrative detention indefinitely.

The International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice both have Israel in their crosshairs.

The ICJ has a worse track record for Israel, clashing publicly even with Israel’s Supreme Court over the legality of the West Bank security wall in 2004.

Israeli pessimists would say the Jewish state is going to get roasted by them no matter what and to ignore them.

But the fact is that the ICC has rejected two attempts to criminally probe Israel and it only approved the third attempt after an extended six-year preliminary review.

It could have gone after Israel all three times and rushed its decision in one year like the UNHRC investigative bodies generally do – but it did not.

Even now, almost two years into the criminal probe, not a single arrest warrant has been issued for an Israeli and the ICC may yet close the criminal probe without any indictments.

In deciding how much to trust Israeli justice, the ICC will be looking at issues like administrative detention and night arrests of minors.

Former top justice ministry official Roy Schondorf who handled the ICC for over a decade has told the Jerusalem Post that he firmly believes that Israeli efforts to confront and take into account criticism on controversial issues wherever possible made the situation with the ICC much better than it would have been.

Even during the Second Intifada, the numbers dropped lower than they are now by the middle years.

If Israel wants to continue to have such an impact on the ICC, it is unlikely that it can keep administrative detention numbers this high for very long.