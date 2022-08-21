The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Security prisoners to renew protests against ‘harsh conditions’

The move could escalate tensions between Palestinians and Israel as calls have been made to hold rallies in support of the prisoners.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 16:34
Demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jails are planning a series of measures this week in protest over the alleged failure of the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) to improve their conditions.

The move could escalate tensions between Palestinians and Israel, especially in the wake of calls by several Palestinian groups to hold rallies in support of the prisoners.

What are the claims made by the Palestinians?

The prisoners claim that the IPS has failed to fulfill its previous promise to ease severe restrictions that were imposed on them in the aftermath of the escape of six inmates from Gilboa Prison last year. The restrictions include, among other things, solitary confinement and the transfer of dozens of inmates to other different prisons.

The prisoners then announced a series of protests against the restrictions and threatened to go on a hunger strike.

Demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Awawda, who is jailed by Israel, in Gaza City June 13, 2022. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) Demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Awawda, who is jailed by Israel, in Gaza City June 13, 2022. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Last March, however, they agreed to suspend their protests after reportedly receiving a promise from the IPS to ease the restrictions.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group that supports the security prisoners, said the inmates would resume their protests on Monday.

It said the prisoners would refuse to leave their cells for routine security checks “as a step of disobedience against the prison administration laws.”

What's next for the Palestinian prisoners?

The next stage of the protests, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, will begin after two weeks, when the prisoners are expected to go on an open-ended hunger strike.

More than 1,000 prisoners are scheduled to participate in the hunger strike, the group claimed.

Palestinian sources said the prisoners who are planning to participate in the protests belong to all the Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the ruling Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The sources said the prisoners formed an “emergency national committee” after the IPS imposed a number of sanctions on them in response to the Gilboa Prison jailbreak, during which six inmates escaped through a tunnel they dug inside their cell. All the fugitives were later captured by Israeli authorities.

Since then, the prisoners claim, the IPS has been moving many of them every few weeks to different prisons as part of punitive and preemptive measures designed to prevent another escape.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club called on Palestinians to support the prisoners in their struggle against the restrictions imposed by the IPS.

The planned protests come as three security prisoners are continuing their hunger strike in Israeli jails.

One of them, Khalil Awawda, 40, has been refusing food for nearly six months. He went on a hunger strike after he was placed under administrative detention (detention without trial). The other two hunger strikes are brothers Ahmad and Addal Musa, who are also being held under administrative detention.



Tags Fatah Palestinians palestinian prisoners Palestine Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by