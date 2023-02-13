The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In pictures: Hundreds of thousands Israelis hold major protest against judicial reform

An 'in pictures' story of hundreds of protesters taking to the streets to protest against the judicial reform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 10:53

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 12:37
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform. (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT) Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform. (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)
Thousands of Israelis hold signs and wave the Israeli flag as they walk in the streets of Tel Aviv, protesting the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Thousands of Israelis hold signs and wave the Israeli flag as they walk in the streets of Tel Aviv, protesting the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Demonstrations on Kibbutz Galiot bridge (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Demonstrations on Kibbutz Galiot bridge (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Demonstrations of parents and children on King George Street in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Yesh Atid protestors demonstrating on a bridge over a busy street in Jerusalem (credit: Ronen Harish) Yesh Atid protestors demonstrating on a bridge over a busy street in Jerusalem (credit: Ronen Harish)

Galilee residents head to Jerusalem to protest against the judicial reform (credit: Miri Yaziv) Galilee residents head to Jerusalem to protest against the judicial reform (credit: Miri Yaziv)
Israelis protest judicial reform at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israelis protest judicial reform at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An aerial views shows Israelis holding flags as they demonstrate on a bridge on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, I (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG) An aerial views shows Israelis holding flags as they demonstrate on a bridge on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, I (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)
Israelis hold flags as they demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Fe (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israelis hold flags as they demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Fe (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

An Israeli holds a flag as people demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusal (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) An Israeli holds a flag as people demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusal (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israelis gather to protest the judicial reform at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Israelis gather to protest the judicial reform at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An Israeli police officer standing near protesters near the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) An Israeli police officer standing near protesters near the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis hold flags and posters as they demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in J (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israelis hold flags and posters as they demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting Supreme Court's powers to strike down legislation, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in J (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli parents and children hold signs and wave the Israeli flag as they protest the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israeli parents and children hold signs and wave the Israeli flag as they protest the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israelis crowd the train on their way to Jerusalem, where thousands are expected to protest outside the Israeli parliament against the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: ERIC MARMON/FLASH90) Israelis crowd the train on their way to Jerusalem, where thousands are expected to protest outside the Israeli parliament against the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 13, 2023. (credit: ERIC MARMON/FLASH90)
Israelis wave to Israeli flag as they protest the government's planned judicial reforms, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. February 13, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) Israelis wave to Israeli flag as they protest the government's planned judicial reforms, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. February 13, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)


Tags protests israel protest tel aviv protest Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by