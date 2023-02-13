The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem judicial reform protests: What does the average person think?

To find out, The Jerusalem Post asked around and went to the Mahane Yehuda market to see what people thought of judicial reform and the massive protests.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 12:14

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 12:27
A huge crowd of people are seen flooding the Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem as they head as protesters head to demonstrate against Israel's judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (photo credit: NOEMI SZAKACS)
A huge crowd of people are seen flooding the Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem as they head as protesters head to demonstrate against Israel's judicial reform, on February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: NOEMI SZAKACS)

Major protests have hit Jerusalem Monday with hundreds of thousands set to converge on the Knesset and Supreme Court to voice their thoughts on the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms. This is also set to see major pubilc transportation issues due to limited and crowded buses, trains and light rails, as well as street closures. But what does the average person on the streets of Israel's capital think about all this?

To find out, The Jerusalem Post asked around and took a trip to the bustling alleyways of Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market to see what today's shoppers and vendors think about judicial reform and massive protests.

And despite the sheer number of protesters in a politically charged atmosphere, the marketplace was as bustling as ever.

Anti-judicial reform sentiments in the marketplace

Right away, some anti-reform sentiments were evident. 

"The time has come!" one shopkeeper declared. 

Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform. (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT) Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform. (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

"Israel must be a democracy and it must be that way in the court, the government and everywhere else."

Despite being so passionate about his views, the shopkeeper refused to go to the protest. "Why don't I go to the protest? Because I have to work," he explained, noting that "this country is only a democracy for those with enough money."

"This country is only a democracy for those with enough money."

Mahane Yehuda shopkeeper

One group of American tourists also expressed their opposition to judicial reform. 

"If they go through with it, they're going to have a real problem with American Jews," one of them said. However, she noted that the resulting public transportation issues didn't bother her. "None of it's bothered me today. I haven't come across any issues where I am so far."

What do people think of Netanyahu?

Some others expressed support of both the reform and of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who historically has been popular in the Mahane Yehuda market.

"Everything will all work out in the end," one shopkeeper said. "This is still the government of Benjamin Netanyahu."

However, this opinion wasn't universal.

"Netanyahu? A leftist!" another vendor said. "He's a puppet dancing for the coalition."

Protesters flock to Mahane Yehuda before going to the Knesset

But also present at the marketplace that day were protesters, gathering here before heading off to the Knesset or Supreme Court.

"The judicial reform isn't good," one veteran protester from Tel Aviv explained. "If there are problems, don't just throw everything out. You need to fix them."

"Which side am I on? This side," one protester said while hoisting an Israeli flag.

"I'm a Jerusalemite, though I now live in Jaffa and I grew up in a Likud family, a revisionsit family raised on Ze'ev Jabotinsky," he said. "What's happening today in the Knesset goes against what the Likud used to be."

He continued: "There are security issues, an economic crisis. What they're dealing withn now isn't their first priority."

This protester also refused to call it a judicial reform, but a revolution.

"It's not a reform, it's a revolution," he said. "A reform comes to fix things. This has come to ruin it."

"It's not a reform, it's a revolution. A reform comes to fix things. This has come to ruin it."

Protester

As a born and raised Jerusalemite, he expressed his sympathies for the transportation issues but doubled down on its necessity.

"Protests aren't comfortable," he said.

Protests cause public transportation issues, causing problems for some in Jerusalem

But others bemoaned just how much the protests are interfering with their day-to-day life trying to get to work. One bat sherut (National Service worker) expressed as much after a difficult commute to work from her nearby Sherut Leumi (National Service) apartment.

"The bus stops were busier, and you could tell people were getting a little pushier, possibly because several buses were canceled and extremely delayed," she explained. 

"The real challenge will be commuting back tonight. I expect the light rails will get even more crowded, something a busy bat sherut does not have time for."

And she wasn't alone.

"I left the house around 9 a.m. but I got to work at around 12," explained one woman who commutes to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv every day for work. "What should have been one and a half hours took three. I tried to get on multiple trains but they were all full... People had to be transferred to other trains because they were so packed, people weren't able to get off at stops before Jerusalem."

Despite this, the commuter said that she fully supported the protests and said the atmosphere on the trains was pleasant. "Everyone seemed happy," she explained. "There was a good vibe on the train."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset protests light rail shopping Mahane Yehuda bus public transportation Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by