Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday afternoon that he will deliver a "special address to the nation" at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, likely to call on the nation's leaders to begin a process of dialogue and negotiation over the government's judicial reforms.

Herzog has been acting behind the scenes for weeks in order to bring the sides to the negotiating table, and proposed a plan on February 10 in which the government would halt the coalition's legislative process in order for the supporters and detractors of the reform to meet and begin negotiations at the president's residence.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin rejected the plan, saying on Channel 13 last week that he would not halt the legislation "even for a second."

The president's speech comes right before a dramatic day on Monday, when the coalition will begin voting on the first provisions of the reform while tens of thousands of people will demonstrate outside of the Knesset.

Netanyahu at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting criticized the protestors against the reform.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool)

"I wish this morning to harshly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil disobedience, intentional harm to the economy, and even use of weapons, by those who oppose the government's policy. The government received the people's trust in the democratic election and received a clear mandate from the citizens of Israel. No one is disputing the right to protest, but it is not possible and prohibited to call for violence, act violently, call for civil disobedience, or force a strike on many who do not want it," the prime minister said.

He went on to argue that during the disengagement from Gaza in 2005, the right-wing camp did not behave in the same way, condemning calls not to join the IDF or any use of weapons.

"I call on the opposition to behave responsibly. We can argue, we can talk, we can and need to propose alternatives – but we cannot cross red lines. The crossing of red lines in recent days by extreme elements has one clear purpose: to lead to anarchy," Netanyahu said, concluding by calling on everyone to "lower the height of the flames."

Likud MK blames High Court president for terror attack

Likud MK Tali Gottlieb charged on Twitter on Sunday morning that High Court of Justice Chief Justice Esther Hayut was responsible for Friday's terror attack.

"I blame her for the feeling of chaos among the people of Israel, I blame her for the destruction and severe damage to democracy and the rule of law. She scared [people] regarding a right-wing government. Not because of the [judicial] reform. So what if there will be chaos here, so what if our enemies will attack us because they will identify weakness amongst us, everything is legitimate in order to topple a right-wing government," Gottlieb wrote.

Netanyahu put out a short statement against the Tweet, but Gottlieb later repeated her claim, accusing Hayut of "scaring people because of legitimate actions of the right-wing government using very harsh words," as well as "sedition of half of the people against the other half."

"By doing so you are creating chaos among us and surely awakening the terrorists within us to bring about destruction," she said.

Levin also heavily criticized the High Court on Sunday morning, but for a different reason – its decision not to reject out of hand an appeal by the Movement of Quality Government in Israel calling on the attorney-general to declare Netanyahu "incapacitated" due to the conflict of interest between his ongoing trial and the judicial reforms.

"A group of jurists that do not respect the result of the election are acting now in order to launch a coup d'etat and declare Prime Minister Netanyahu incapacitated," Levin said.

"It is not surprising that the people in this move are the same who are leading the opposition to the judicial reform: The left-wing organization called the Movement of Quality Government, the attorney-general and the High Court.

"An attempt to remove a prime minister illegally, while trampling a democratic election, is no different than a coup d'etat carried out with tanks. The intent is the same, and the result is the same.

"We will not enable this coup d'etat, which emphasizes how necessary the reform of the legal system is. A reform that will bring back democracy and the checks and balances between the government's branches," the justice minister concluded.

The movement said in response that it was an organization that acted on behalf of proper governance in both right-wing and left-wing governments, and it called on Levin to apologize or to remove his legal immunity so that the issue could be "clarified in court."