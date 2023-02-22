A police officer from Arad was arrested on Monday night for suspected involvement in a firefight and fistfight between two clans that resulted in two injuries, N12 reported.

The suspect was placed under house arrest pending an internal investigation.

The officer's father and brother were also arrested.

The suspect's attorney Mohammad Rahel said that the family is "completely normal" and has no connection with criminals.

The firefight ensued after two neighboring families got into an argument over electricity usage. Two people - one severely wounded and one moderately wounded - were hospitalized.

Israel Police. (credit: PEXELS)

Crime committed elsewhere in the Negev

At the time of the incident, masked men broke into an Aroma coffee shop in Avdat, smashing a glass wall and destroying property in an unrelated crime, according to N12.