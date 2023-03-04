Numerous people injured in car accidents in Israel, West Bank on Friday

Ten people were injured in a car accident between several vehicles on Highway 55 near the Palestinian village Nabi Ilyas in the West Bank on Friday night, Hebrew media reported.

A 28-year-old man was moderately injured, while the other nine were only lightly injured.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and evacuated the 28-year-old to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, while the other nine were evacuated from the scene by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Another seven injured

A separate report from Walla the same night stated that another seven people were injured in a different car accident between an Israeli vehicle and two Palestinian vehicles on Highway 60 the same night.

The injured includes two Israelis and five Palestinians.

Scene of deadly car accident between Palestinian and Israeli car in West Bank, December 17, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The two Israelis, aged 40 and 13 respectively, were treated and evacuated from the scene by paramedics in serious condition. The rest of the wounded were evacuated by the Red Crescent, with two of them unconscious.

Another accident in Arad-Beersheba area

A vehicle was reportedly overturned on Highway 31 in Arad, with a two-and-a-half year-old toddler in moderate condition and a woman in her thirties in mild condition, according to MDA spokesperson Zachy Heller.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and escorted the two to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Accident by gunfire in Beit Hagai

A 65-year-old man was wounded in the leg, likely by gunfire, while driving in the Beit Hagai Israeli settlement, according to Heller.

MDA paramedics evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital.