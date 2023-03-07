The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's High Court de facto recognizes online civil marriages

The Supreme Court ruled against the state's appeal of online civil marriages conducted remotely through Utah.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 15:10

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 15:49
IN A DECISION announced earlier this week, the Lod District Court ruled that the Interior Ministry must recognize those civil marriages performed remotely via an online ceremony in Utah. (photo credit: Marzio Toniolo/Reuters)
IN A DECISION announced earlier this week, the Lod District Court ruled that the Interior Ministry must recognize those civil marriages performed remotely via an online ceremony in Utah.
(photo credit: Marzio Toniolo/Reuters)

Israel's High Court of Justice rejected the state's appeal on the Utah Marriages issue on Tuesday, meaning - the Population Authority is obliged to register every couple who got married in this way.

This is de facto a recognition of civil marriages of Israelis performed in Utah by video where those marriages implicate specific controversies.

According to the court, the Population Authority and Interior Ministry must register any couple who got married in a civil Utah marriage, as married.

The state's appeal follows a petition filed by the Hiddush, for Freedom of Religion and Equality organization, together with eight couples who registered for marriage and got married via "Zoom" in front of the Utah County Marriage Authorities.

According to Hiddush, "the meaning of the decision is that the Population Authority will continue to be obliged to register couples who married online abroad, even though they are physically present in Israel at the time of the ceremony." 

Marriage (credit: PIXABAY)Marriage (credit: PIXABAY)

Israeli marriage law and the Utah issue

The Utah Marriages are marriages that are conducted in visual consultation with a marriage officiant in the state of Utah in the US and have already enabled thousands of couples from all over the world, including already about 600 couples from Israel, to get married from their place of residence without having to physically come to Utah. 

Israel only allows marriage according to religious law. According to estimates, about 700,000 people cannot marry at all in Israel, among them about half a million immigrants who are considered to have no religion, same-sex couples, Reform and Conservative converts, and couples who are invalid according to Halacha (Jewish law). 

"We welcome the ruling of the Supreme Court, which opens another channel for marriage for the citizens and residents of Israel," said Rabbi Uri Regev, CEO of Hiddush.

He added that "the State of Israel is the only Western democracy in the world that denies its citizens the freedom of marriage due to the demand of the religious parties. It is important to understand that, on the one hand, the ruling is not a legal innovation, but a continuation of a consistent rule that the court has been following for 60 years. But on the other hand, it is about opening wide gates for Israeli couples who want to exercise their right to marry, either because the State of Israel prevents them from marrying or because it denies them the possibility of marrying in an egalitarian ceremony that suits their worldview and lifestyles."

"While the state sends us overseas to formalize our marriages and fights to stop us from being recognized, the High Court of Justice has once again proven the importance of an independent judiciary to protect our rights," commented Hila Far, chair of The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

However, Far added that while the ruling is important, "it isn't a substitute for LGBT marriage in Israel, which is still prohibited by law."

In June 2021, the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry formally informed the Lod District Court that it would not register civil marriages performed in an online ceremony in Utah for Israeli couples. 

The authority appended the couple in question to the letter as part of its response to the court in which it said that the couple had not had a representative in Utah when the wedding was performed.

It also said that “the majority of the components of the wedding... relate to actions conducted in Israel,” and that “most of the affiliations of this marriage ceremony are not to the state where the certificate was issued.”

The authority said the wedding was essentially performed in Israel and that since there is no provision for civil marriage in Israel, the marriage could not be registered in the Population and Immigration Authority.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Supreme Court high court of justice marriage in israel marriage Utah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by