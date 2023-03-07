Israel's High Court de facto recognizes online civil marriages

Israel's High Court of Justice rejected the state's appeal on the Utah Marriages issue on Tuesday, meaning - the Population Authority is obliged to register every couple who got married in this way.

This is de facto a recognition of civil marriages of Israelis performed in Utah by video where those marriages implicate specific controversies.

According to the court, the Population Authority and Interior Ministry must register any couple who got married in a civil Utah marriage, as married.

The state's appeal follows a petition filed by the Hiddush, for Freedom of Religion and Equality organization, together with eight couples who registered for marriage and got married via "Zoom" in front of the Utah County Marriage Authorities.

According to Hiddush, "the meaning of the decision is that the Population Authority will continue to be obliged to register couples who married online abroad, even though they are physically present in Israel at the time of the ceremony."

Israeli marriage law and the Utah issue

The Utah Marriages are marriages that are conducted in visual consultation with a marriage officiant in the state of Utah in the US and have already enabled thousands of couples from all over the world, including already about 600 couples from Israel, to get married from their place of residence without having to physically come to Utah.

Israel only allows marriage according to religious law. According to estimates, about 700,000 people cannot marry at all in Israel, among them about half a million immigrants who are considered to have no religion, same-sex couples, Reform and Conservative converts, and couples who are invalid according to Halacha (Jewish law).

"We welcome the ruling of the Supreme Court, which opens another channel for marriage for the citizens and residents of Israel," said Rabbi Uri Regev, CEO of Hiddush.

He added that "the State of Israel is the only Western democracy in the world that denies its citizens the freedom of marriage due to the demand of the religious parties. It is important to understand that, on the one hand, the ruling is not a legal innovation, but a continuation of a consistent rule that the court has been following for 60 years. But on the other hand, it is about opening wide gates for Israeli couples who want to exercise their right to marry, either because the State of Israel prevents them from marrying or because it denies them the possibility of marrying in an egalitarian ceremony that suits their worldview and lifestyles."

"While the state sends us overseas to formalize our marriages and fights to stop us from being recognized, the High Court of Justice has once again proven the importance of an independent judiciary to protect our rights," commented Hila Far, chair of The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

However, Far added that while the ruling is important, "it isn't a substitute for LGBT marriage in Israel, which is still prohibited by law."

In June 2021, the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry formally informed the Lod District Court that it would not register civil marriages performed in an online ceremony in Utah for Israeli couples.

The authority appended the couple in question to the letter as part of its response to the court in which it said that the couple had not had a representative in Utah when the wedding was performed.

It also said that “the majority of the components of the wedding... relate to actions conducted in Israel,” and that “most of the affiliations of this marriage ceremony are not to the state where the certificate was issued.”

The authority said the wedding was essentially performed in Israel and that since there is no provision for civil marriage in Israel, the marriage could not be registered in the Population and Immigration Authority.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.