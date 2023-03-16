The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Elbit Systems signs memorandum of understanding with Japanese firms

In December 2022, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War II.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 04:41

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 04:42
Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Wednesday with Japanese defense companies Nippon Aircraft Supply (NAS) and Itochu Aviation at DSEI Japan to promote mutual cooperation on a range of solutions between the companies.

This cooperation will address the growing Japanese interest in the field of defense. As part of the MOU, Elbit Systems will provide the main components, technology and knowledge to NAS and Itochu, while Itochu will lead the marketing of the products in Japan and NAS will provide the capabilities for local integration, manufacturing, testing and maintenance.

The MOU signing ceremony took place during the DSEI Japan trade fair, with Israel's Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, President and COO of NAS Osamu Matshushita, Itochu Aviation’s Mashahiro Takita and Executive Vice President International Marketing and Business Development of Elbit Systems Ran Kril in attendance.

"The agreement between Elbit Systems, Itochu Aviation and NAS, demonstrates the recent process of deepening relations between Israel and Japan, relations that are based on mutual interests and shared values,” said Gilad Cohen. “This cooperation shows the unique synergy between the two countries and the integration of cutting-edge Israeli technologies and the impressive industrial abilities of Japan," Cohen continued. 

Israel's Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, President and COO of NAS Osamu Matshushita, Itochu Aviation’s Mashahiro Takita and Executive Vice President International Marketing and Business Development of Elbit Systems Ran Kril sign an MOU between Elbit Systems Nippon Aircraft Supply and Itochu. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS) Israel's Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, President and COO of NAS Osamu Matshushita, Itochu Aviation’s Mashahiro Takita and Executive Vice President International Marketing and Business Development of Elbit Systems Ran Kril sign an MOU between Elbit Systems Nippon Aircraft Supply and Itochu. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Japan’s defense buildup

In December 2022, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War II - a dramatic departure from seven decades of pacifism, largely fueled by concerns about Chinese actions in the region.

"Biden commended Japan’s bold leadership in fundamentally reinforcing its defense capabilities and strengthening diplomatic efforts," according to a joint US-Japan statement issued after the meeting. US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers met in January to announce increased security cooperation following nearly two years of talks.

"We are excited to collaborate with Elbit Systems, which has advanced technology and combat-proven systems – especially in terms of autonomous capabilities and communication,” said Takita. 

“I look forward to working with our partners," Takita declared.

Reuters contributed to this report.



