The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sheba Medical Center to integrate Elbit thermal imaging technology

Sheba Medical Center will implement Elbit’s thermal photography, which is best known for its role in the world of defense and aerospace and offers significant potential for healthcare.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 05:58
‘Complete care in English and in Russian.’ Israel’s Sheba Media Center (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
‘Complete care in English and in Russian.’ Israel’s Sheba Media Center
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Sheba Medical Center is partnering with a subsidiary of Elbit Systems to utilize advanced thermal imaging technologies previously used for military and security purposes.

Sheba will implement Elbit’s thermal photography, which is best known for its role in the world of defense and aerospace and offers significant potential for healthcare. Physicians use thermal cameras to detect physiological processes based on changes in energy and heat in the body and display these changes on a digital screen – enabling doctors and surgeons to accurately identify the movement of blood vessels and present a clear picture of carbon dioxide being emitted by exhalation.

"Thermal technology, which until now has helped pilots take off and land, and soldiers on the battlefield identify threats and targets, has the potential to help medical teams worldwide to see the invisible and make more accurate diagnoses,” Tsachi Israel, CEO of Elbit’s thermal imaging subsidiary “Opgal,” explained. “We are the leading experts in our respective fields, working together to innovate in order to save lives and prevent suffering for many patients."

Using these new technological developments, Sheba medical teams will be able to receive previously unavailable new information in real-time and increase the accuracy of their medical diagnoses. The photographed materials will also be analyzed at Sheba using artificial intelligence tools and will enter a computerized database for future use by doctors in decision making.

Elbit Systems to provide Canadian Military with TORCH-X battle management system (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS) Elbit Systems to provide Canadian Military with TORCH-X battle management system (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

"The new relationship between medical excellence and excellence in the defense industry is groundbreaking,” said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba's chief innovation and transformation officer. “The solutions worked on by Elbit and Opgal experts and Sheba doctors are not only significant for Sheba and Israel but will have an international impact. These are global solutions to global problems, and we believe there is great potential here to change the face of medicine on an international level."

Sheba Medical Center is leading the digital transformation to advanced digital medicine in Israel and around the world. Sheba, through its innovation arm, ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), is building and maintaining close collaborations and projects with the world's best hospitals and leading companies in the industry, such as the one with Opgal and Elbit Systems.



Tags health sheba medical center elbit elbit systems israeli health care Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by