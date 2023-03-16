When and where? An updated schedule of Israel's nationwide protests

Widespread judicial reform protests began early on Thursday morning across the country in Israel's third "Day of Disruption."

Demonstrations in Tel Aviv are expected to follow this schedule:

10 a.m. Protestors will gather outside the embassies of the United States, Britain, France and Germany in Tel Aviv. There will also be a "Religious Zionist Democratic" demonstration in Azrieli

11 a.m. A "torch march" run by representatives from the "world of culture" will take place at HaBima Square. Additionally, there will be a hi-tech protest in Tel Aviv's Sarona area.

12 p.m. Protest in front of the Weizmann Institute

12:30 p.m. Protest of medical professionals

4 p.m. Demonstration at the Kirya in Tel Aviv

7 p.m. "Torch march" at HaBima square

Hi-tech protests will occur nationwide at 12 p.m., according to protest organizing group Tzav Herom.

The city of Acre will see the "Handmaids performance" in various areas including the Walls of Acre at 3 p.m. and Acre East junction at 5 p.m.

Israeli retirees protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The protests in Jerusalem are expected to follow this schedule: