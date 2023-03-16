The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
When and where? An updated schedule of Israel's nationwide protests

The city of Acre will see the "Handmaids' performance" in various areas including the Walls of Acre at 3 p.m. and Acre East junction at 5 p.m. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 11:17

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 11:33
Israeli retirees protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023.
Israeli retirees protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Widespread judicial reform protests began early on Thursday morning across the country in Israel's third "Day of Disruption."

Demonstrations in Tel Aviv are expected to follow this schedule: 

  • 10 a.m. Protestors will gather outside the embassies of the United States, Britain, France and Germany in Tel Aviv. There will also be a "Religious Zionist Democratic" demonstration in Azrieli
  • 11 a.m.  A "torch march" run by representatives from the "world of culture" will take place at HaBima Square. Additionally, there will be a hi-tech protest in Tel Aviv's Sarona area.
  • 12 p.m. Protest in front of the Weizmann Institute
  • 12:30 p.m. Protest of medical professionals
  • 4 p.m. Demonstration at the Kirya in Tel Aviv
  • 7 p.m. "Torch march" at HaBima square

Hi-tech protests will occur nationwide at 12 p.m., according to protest organizing group Tzav Herom. 

The city of Acre will see the "Handmaids performance" in various areas including the Walls of Acre at 3 p.m. and Acre East junction at 5 p.m. 

Israeli retirees protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The protests in Jerusalem are expected to follow this schedule: 

  • 8 a.m. Demonstrations in front of schools
  • 12 p.m. Student march from the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University


