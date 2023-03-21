The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
MK Amsalem denies threat to police head amid prosecution call to A-G

During a speech at the Knesset plenum about the so-called Deri Law 2, Amsalem had addressed some of the controversies surrounding law enforcement interactions with judicial reform protesters.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 17:43

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 17:49
NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, before becoming minister, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend a Hanukkah ceremony at the Western Wall, last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, before becoming minister, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend a Hanukkah ceremony at the Western Wall, last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK David Amsalem met with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday and denied that he had threatened the officer on Monday amid critics' calls to the Attorney-General's office to pursue criminal charges against the Likud politician.

Amsalem and Shabtai reportedly settled the misunderstanding between them, the MK's spokesperson said, and clarified that he would support the police head against public and political pressure over law enforcement measures. The two reportedly decided to ignore the discourse around the issue.

"We understand that the industry of lies and fake news of all propaganda channels has been working overtime since morning," Amsalem's office said on Tuesday morning. "MK Amsalem talked about threats from others, and did not threaten Kobi Shabtai himself. On the contrary, he actually encouraged him to do what is expected of the Israel Police!"

During a speech at the Knesset plenum about the so-called Deri Law 2, Amsalem had addressed some of the controversies surrounding law enforcement interactions with judicial reform protesters.

"I will tell you something, Kobi Shabtai. One day, not far away, we will establish a state commission of inquiry into everything that has happened in recent times," said Amsalem. You will see how many more people will be questioned and others will be prosecuted just for the last two months. I advise you, don't be one of them! You are responsible, this is your shift."

NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend the opening of a new police station in the Negev, on Tuesday. ‘It’s not about being tougher. It’s about being smarter,’ say the writers. (credit: FLASH90) NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend the opening of a new police station in the Negev, on Tuesday. ‘It’s not about being tougher. It’s about being smarter,’ say the writers. (credit: FLASH90)

Threats against the police

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel sent a letter to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara appealing to her to investigate Amsalem for threats against a law enforcement official, and for calling for police to violently suppress legitimate protests.

"Only two days ago the High Court of Justice forbade [National Security] Minister Ben-Gvir from interfering in police operations, and already another coalition member is blatantly, rudely and violently trying to interfere with the discretion of the commissioner," said MQG head Dr. Eliad Shraga.

Ben-Gvir had been barred by the High Court from giving orders on ongoing police operations on Sunday, after Baharav-Miara had expressed concerns that he had crossed legal lines when he issued directives to police to act against judicial reform demonstrators.

At a ceremony for outstanding police units on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir said that there were those that were "confused" about to whom security forces were subordinate.

"These days, there are those who seek to change the rules, apply pressure, try to make the police enforce the law unequally, politically influence decision-making, incite against the elected Israeli government and even divide the police from within," said Ben-Gvir. "But we will stand guard and not allow damage to the government, the law, the basic principles of the system, and the fact that the elected officials are the ones who outline policy."



Tags Israel Israel Police police Itamar Ben-Gvir Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai
