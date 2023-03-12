The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Kobi Shabtai must resign, he is not the police chief Israel needs - editorial

Shabtai has already proven to be weak in the two months since Ben-Gvir took up his role as the minister in charge of the police, and things need to change.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 07:26
Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continues to try to cause a state of mayhem and chaos in the country. 

On Thursday, the same day that protesters against the government’s judicial overhaul plans demonstrated in Tel Aviv and at Ben-Gurion Airport, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a helicopter to the airport to board his flight to Italy, Ben-Gvir announced in a joint statement with the police that Tel Aviv District Police chief Ami Eshed will be removed from his position and demoted.

The decision was taken by Ben-Gvir, according to the recommendation of police chief Kobi Shabtai and came as part of a round of new appointments in the law enforcement agency, according to the statement.

Shabtai later claimed that the timing was entirely Ben-Gvir’s decision and said that Eshed would remain in his post for now after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara intervened and said that the demotion was not exactly legal and that it needed to be examined. 

Shabtai and Ben-Gvir had reportedly designated Eshed as someone who was getting in the way of their efforts to take a more forceful and aggressive approach to the tens of thousands of people who protest weekly at the entrance to the city.

Tel Aviv District Commander of the Police, Amichai (Ami) Eshed, oversees a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on March 11, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Tel Aviv District Commander of the Police, Amichai (Ami) Eshed, oversees a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on March 11, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir, for example, ordered the police two weeks ago to use stun grenades against the protesters when they blocked the Ayalon Highway, an order that Eshed reportedly opposed. 

"[Kobi Shabtai] has cooperated with a convicted criminal to turn the police into a private militia in order to satisfy the whims of the appointed minister and was involved in the removal of a commander with a spine."

Police Chief Forum

Ben-Gvir had said that he was unhappy with what he claimed was a soft response to last Thursday’s protests and that he “intended to do something about it,” indicating that the move was very likely a reaction to Eshed’s conduct.

Leaders of the opposition naturally condemned what they viewed as the politicization of the police, and on Friday, the Police Chief Forum condemned Shabtai’s involvement in the removal of Eshed and called on him to resign.

“We, a group of former commissioners and superintendents, were hit with amazement at the decision of the minister to remove Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed considering his success at managing nine weeks of many large-scale protests with wisdom and consideration while allowing the right to protest,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“Our surprise went and became stronger when we discovered that this move was being sponsored by a ridiculous cover of a round of appointments.”

Shabtai, they said, had “cooperated with a convicted criminal to turn the police into a private militia in order to satisfy the whims of the appointed minister and was involved in the removal of a commander with a spine.”

Shabtai has already proven to be weak in the two months since Ben-Gvir took up his role as the minister in charge of the police. In the weeks leading up to the establishment of the government, Shabtai began a campaign to retain his job and has held onto it despite reports that Ben-Gvir had initially planned to replace him, as well as a damning state commission report that put some of the blame for the 2021 Meron disaster on his shoulders. 

It is time for Shabtai to realize that he is being played by Ben-Gvir and that his legacy as Israel’s top cop is going to be that of an officer who caved to political pressure and allowed for the politicization of the nation’s crime-fighting force. 

According to media reports, the top police brass has lost faith in Shabtai and no longer believes that he is capable of commanding the Israeli police. Eshed told Shabtai on Thursday night that he is “weak and is destroying the police,” according to Channel 13. 

Shabtai is not the man Israel needs

We have argued in the past that Shabtai needs to draw personal conclusions and step down from his role. The fact that under his watch 45 people were killed on Lag Ba’omer at Meron and he has not drawn those conclusions should be enough for Israelis to understand that he is not the police commissioner that this country needs. 

The State of Israel is in a dire situation. The country’s democratic character is under assault and now the police are no longer an organization that is clean of political considerations and interference. 

This needs to change. Shabtai must remember that beyond his job, there is a nation that needs to be protected.

The editorial was written before police chief Kobi Shabtai made his statement on Saturday night.



Tags Israel Police police tel aviv protest Itamar Ben-Gvir Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by