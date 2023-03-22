The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two young Palestinian arrested for terror incitement on TikTok

The arrests come as the Israel Police is increasing its efforts to fight online incitement ahead of Ramadan, which starts this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 11:18
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California, US, September 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California, US, September 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

Two young residents of east Jerusalem were arrested after posting videos containing threats and encouragement of violence and terrorism on TikTok, an Israel Police Spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 22, were seen in the videos praising "martyrs" and inciting terror attacks.

They were recorded as saying, among other statements: "For God, we will live and die until liberation, how great for the mother of a martyr."

Following the monitoring of the videos that were published online, detectives of the Jerusalem District's crime-fighting unit Merhav Kedem arrested the suspects.

They were transferred to the investigation headquarters of the Jerusalem District, which was established in preparation of the month of Ramadan to monitor online incitement and violence.

Israel Police officers are seen preparing for the Ramadan holiday (Illustrative). (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Israel Police officers are seen preparing for the Ramadan holiday (Illustrative). (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The police noted that efforts to spread material inciting residents of Jerusalem to violence, including rumors and disinformation concerning holy sites, intensify during Ramadan every year.

Police will operate to prevent violence during Ramadan

During Ramadan, the police will operate a "police awareness" headquarters which will include intelligence and investigative measures in order to conduct enhanced monitoring of incitement and violence online in coordination with forces on the ground.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this story.



