The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cyber police: Over 10,000 terror incitement posts removed in April

The state announced that over the last month there has been a systematic campaign to encourage terror on social media including using Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitter and Telegram.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 1, 2022 17:21
A 3D printed Facebook logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
A 3D printed Facebook logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The cyber state prosecution on Sunday announced that law enforcement had obtained the removal of over 10,000 terror incitement posts over the last month.

According to the prosecution, these removals came from approximately 14,000 posts with some connection to terror and incitement which were reviewed by the cyber police and prosecution.

The state announced that over the last month there has been a systematic campaign to encourage terror on social media including using Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitter and Telegram.

The actions taken by the cyber prosecution were designed to try to limit the violent impact of online incitement.

According to a press statement, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), IDF and other intelligence forces were also involved in efforts to track social media terror incitement.

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)

On Facebook, there were around 7,700 posts checked, of which approximately 5,500 were found to be problematic from an incitement perspective.

Approximately 90% of those posts which Israel asked to be removed, were in fact removed by Facebook.

Regarding TikTok, approximately 3,500 videos were reviewed with around 2,300 of them found to be problematic and about 74% of those found to be problematic were removed upon request.

Some posts had more general incitement and praised past terrorists.

Others directly called for stabbing, running over or shooting to kill Jewish Israelis.

For example, some posts after the Beersheba terror attack praised the terrorist attacker, while others called for uniting to fight for Muslim control of the al-Aqsa Mosque and promoted lies and exaggerations about Israeli police “storming” the mosque.

Factually, the police have made very limited and short-lived movements into the mosque only to briefly arrest rock-throwers without disrupting prayers for any extended period.

In another case, Facebook blocked an entire platform used by Hamas with around 900,000 followers in order to prevent its use for promoting terror.

In the earlier years of Facebook's operations, there was much less social media policing of antisemitic or terror posts, however, in recent years Facebook has been among the strongest on social media in removing antisemitic and terror posts when requested to do so.

In the last couple of years, some anti-Israel activists have even attacked Facebook for being too friendly with Israeli authorities about removing posts which they claim sometimes are just Israeli moves to reduce political criticism.

Despite these successes, there is an ongoing review by a Justice Ministry commission and a Communications Ministry commission about the role of Facebook in Israel and what new regulatory and oversight measures should be taken by the government regarding social media in general.

Globally speaking, the EU, the US and others have entered a new role of oversight and regulation of the social media giants.



Tags Facebook Terrorism social media incitement antisemitism Hate speech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by