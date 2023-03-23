Herzog says he will issue pardons for prisoners during Passover

It has been a tradition during the Festival of Freedom for presidents of Israel to issue pardons or to reduce the sentences of prisoners who have demonstrated strong signs of rehabilitation.

This year, Passover, Ramadan and Easter all fall within more or less the same period, entitling deserving prisoners of all three faiths to submit requests, in particular requests for the erasure of criminal records.

Since coming into office in July 2021, President Isaac Herzog has been concerned about the future of young criminals, who after their rehabilitation and release from prison, may encounter needless obstacles and challenges in career ambitions, simply because they have a criminal record.

In the spirit of sanctity, compassion and freedom, Herzog has issued a reminder to the general public that he will consider requests for pardons in the spirit of these three important religious festivals.

Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Requests may be submitted on online forms on the website of the President’s Office; by email to haninot@president.gov.il; or by regular post to The President’s Residence, 3 Hanassi Street, Jerusalem 9218801. Requests can also be submitted by fax to 02-5887225.

All requests must be submitted either by the person convicted or by power of attorney, or by a first-degree member of the convict’s family.

Requests must include the nature of the criminal offense, court rulings, a detailed letter including the reason for the request, personal circumstances, rehabilitation and relevant documents.

In cases in which closed police files did not lead to an indictment, only the police have the authority to erase the records. Interested parties may contact the police at 02-542975, 02-5429672, by fax at 02-5429144 or by email at bitul-rishum@police.gov.il.

Further information is available on the president’s official website.