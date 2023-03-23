The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog says he will issue pardons for prisoners during Passover

In the spirit of sanctity, compassion and freedom, Herzog has issued a reminder to the general public that he will consider requests for pardons.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 21:36
Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022. (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022.
(photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

It has been a tradition during the Festival of Freedom for presidents of Israel to issue pardons or to reduce the sentences of prisoners who have demonstrated strong signs of rehabilitation.

This year, Passover, Ramadan and Easter all fall within more or less the same period, entitling deserving prisoners of all three faiths to submit requests, in particular requests for the erasure of criminal records.

Since coming into office in July 2021, President Isaac Herzog has been concerned about the future of young criminals, who after their rehabilitation and release from prison, may encounter needless obstacles and challenges in career ambitions, simply because they have a criminal record.

In the spirit of sanctity, compassion and freedom, Herzog has issued a reminder to the general public that he will consider requests for pardons in the spirit of these three important religious festivals.

Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Requests may be submitted on online forms on the website of the President’s Office; by email to haninot@president.gov.il; or by regular post to The President’s Residence, 3 Hanassi Street, Jerusalem 9218801. Requests can also be submitted by fax to 02-5887225.

All requests must be submitted either by the person convicted or by power of attorney, or by a first-degree member of the convict’s family.

Requests must include the nature of the criminal offense, court rulings, a detailed letter including the reason for the request, personal circumstances, rehabilitation and relevant documents.

In cases in which closed police files did not lead to an indictment, only the police have the authority to erase the records. Interested parties may contact the police at 02-542975, 02-5429672, by fax at 02-5429144 or by email at bitul-rishum@police.gov.il.

Further information is available on the president’s official website.



Tags Israel Passover isaac herzog prison Pardon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Five high-protein nuts you should add to your menu

Illustrative image of peanuts.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by