An Israeli man attempted to burn down the Kiryat Shmona branch of the National Insurance Institute (NII) on Thursday, according to a report from the Israel Police spokesperson's unit.

The police received a call on Thursday night via the 100 emergency hotline about an attempt to set fire to the NII building in Kiryat Shmona. Officers arrived at the scene to find that the word "burn" had been graffitied on the building and an attempt had been made to set fire near the entrance.

Finding and apprehending the suspect

After verifying the identity of the suspect, police blocked the entrances and exits to the city and initiated a search for the man. He was found and arrested that same evening.

The suspect, a 22-year-old resident of Kiryat Shmona, was brought in for further questioning, according to the police report.

Also on Thursday, Israeli police opened an investigation into an incident in which a police car was set on fire in Rahat. The fire caused minor damage to the vehicle, which was parked outside the Rahat police station.