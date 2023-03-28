The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Most Israelis want a Jewish and democratic state, JPPI finds

44% of Israeli Arabs said that they did not oppose Israel as a Jewish state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 13:02
DEMONSTRATORS BLOCK the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the planned judicial overhaul, on Saturday night. The world is mesmerized, says the writer (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) ninth annual Pluralism Index found that the majority of Israelis want Israel to be a democratic and Jewish state.

JPPI’s findings come at a time of great division, where the state's future is at a crossroads. The government’s proposed judicial reform has sparked protests and fears for Israel’s democratic future and questions about where the line between religion and state should be drawn. 
“There is no denying the depth of the Israeli controversy, which threatens the cohesion and resilience of Israeli society and the state itself,” said Yedidia Stern, President of JPPI.

Stern added that “this is reflected in the image the political camps have of each other: right-wing voters believe that the center-left considers it less important for Israel to be Jewish. They are wrong: 90% of center-left wants a Jewish state. At the same time, left-wing voters believe that the right considers it less important to have a democratic state. They too are wrong: 94% of right-wing supporters want a democratic state.”

JPPI conducted a survey, with 1700 participants, that included both Jewish and non-Jewish Israelis. The survey was supervised by Prof. Camil Fuchs of Tel Aviv University and analyzed by Prof. Fuchs and JPPI fellows Noah Slepkov and Shmuel Rosner.
COMMON FUTURE (credit: JEWISH PEOPLE POLICY INSTITUTE) COMMON FUTURE (credit: JEWISH PEOPLE POLICY INSTITUTE)

Should Israel be a Jewish, democratic or both?

88% of Jewish Israelis surveyed want Israel to be a democratic state. 

All the surveyed groups felt that Israel’s democracy depended on two categories. Firstly, ‘free elections and voting rights.' This meant that all citizens of the state would be able to vote in elections without interference. Secondly, characterized by values of "tolerance and safeguarding human rights,” meaning that all citizens or non-citizens in Israel would be treated in an ethical way. 

JPPI found 66% of Israelis want to be a Jewish state. Despite the majority desire for Israel to be a Jewish state, there was significantly less support for this by secular Israeli Jewry. 
There was a significant gap in what groups thought that ‘Jewish state’ meant.
JPPI found that “most Israeli Jews (and Israeli Arabs as well) believe that ‘Jewish state’ means the Jewish nation-state (62%). However, many among the religious (about a quarter) and Haredim (44%) understand the concept of a Jewish state as referring to ‘the state of the Jewish religion.’”

Amongst politically left-leaning Israelis, only 31% believed that Israel should be a Jewish state.

JPPI theorizes that “the partial or full identification of the state’s Jewishness with the government’s agenda could potentially drive the erosion of support among secular Jews for the state’s Jewish component.”

44% of Israeli Arabs said that they did not oppose Israel as a Jewish state. This meant either active support for the state to be Jewish or apathy towards its Jewishness.

The majority of Israeli Arab respondents agreed with the statement “If there were a referendum regarding a constitution that defines Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and guarantees Arabs full civil rights, I would support it.”

Both secular and religious Israelis felt that the other group was trying to influence the religiousness of the other.

Shared opinions by different groups in Israel

Uniting Israelis is a strong agreement with the central tenants of the Declaration of Independence. Although, right-wing groups agree less with the Declaration’s stance on equal rights.

Secular Israeli Jews, the politically left-leaning, the politically centrist and Israeli Arabs have both said that they feel a declining level of comfort in Israel. However, right-leaning Israelis reported a moderate rise in comfort.



