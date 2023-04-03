Temple Mount activist detained as police prepare for Passover

The head of the Returning to the Mount movement, Rafael Morris, was detained on Monday on suspicion that he was going to try and sacrifice the Paschal sacrifice on the Temple Mount, as police completed their preparations ahead of the Passover holiday, which will begin on Wednesday evening.

The police officers who detained Morris informed him that they were going to search his home as well.

As it does every year, the Returning to the Mount movement announced last week that it was offering rewards of tens of thousands of shekels for anyone who attempts or succeeds to sacrifice a Paschal lamb on the Temple Mount.

Last week, 15 rabbis sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling on them to allow the Paschal sacrifice this year.

Two activists from the movement were arrested last month after putting up notices in Arabic in the Old City of Jerusalem offering payment to anyone willing to store lambs near the Temple Mount for the Paschal sacrifice.

Temple Mount group offers NIS 10,000 for Pascal lamb sacrifice. (credit: ARNON SEGAL)

Additionally on Monday, Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech called on the government to allow Jews to conduct the Paschal sacrifice on the Temple Mount this year.

The Honenu legal-aid organization announced on Monday that three Temple Mount activists filed a lawsuit for NIS 133,000 against the police and the Israel Prison Service for their conduct against Temple Mount activists who tried to bring the Paschal sacrifice.

The activists claimed that they were subjected to invasive searches, including strip searches, and were handcuffed for long periods.

"This is offensive and outrageous conduct that is taken against Temple Mount activists year after year and without any legal justification," said Honenu attorney Eladi Wiesel. "This is serious humiliation and a trampling of rights whose sole purpose is to break the spirit of the Temple Mount activists, a purpose which, in the eyes of the police and the prison service, sanctifies all means and justifies the trampling of the provisions of the law and the rulings."

Police complete preparations for Passover

The Jerusalem District of Israel Police have completed their preparations for the Passover and Easter holidays and will work to ensure the freedom of worship and safety of citizens in the city, the police announced on Monday.

Thousands of police officers from the Jerusalem District will work with Border Police officers, volunteers and reinforcements throughout the city.

This year, Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlap. Police will work to help direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Priestly Blessing which takes place during the intermediate days of Passover will take place on the morning of April 9. Police will intensify their operations in the Old City and nearby areas.

"We call on the public to respect the holidays and others, to celebrate, pray, travel and observe the sanctity and joy of the holidays according to the law and obey the police officers' instructions. Anyone who takes advantage of the holidays to behave violently or incite violence will be dealt with by all the tools at our disposal," said police. "Together we can ensure that the holidays will be held in a normal, safe manner while maintaining the unique fabric of life in the city of Jerusalem."