Naftali Bennett reviews Netanyahu's first 100 days in office

"We now mark 100 days of the Netanyahu government," wrote former prime minster Naftali Bennett on Twitter on Sunday.

Bennett included a video in his tweet which, he said, shows "what the Bennett government accomplished in its first 100 days. Things could be different."

The video, created for Bennett's own 100-day celebration, highlighted several of his government's early accomplishments. Among other things, the video highlighted the fact that 3 million people were given their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Bennett had a "historic visit" with the Egyptian president and the government increased the budget dedicated to worldwide aliyah.

What has Bennett been up to since June?

Since his departure from prime ministership in June 2022, Bennett has (among other things) been traveling the world doing speaking engagements as well as diplomatic missions.

Bennett has also been openly critical of the current Israeli government. He said on a speaking tour in Sydney, Australia in February, that he thinks the only way for Israel to end the current “messy” political situation is to form a unity government.

He also said that he is in favor of reforms in Israel’s judicial system, but that the current government has gone “too far” in the way they’ve been promoting the reforms and to the extent they are planning to amend the laws.

The "abominable lie" about the budget

He also criticized Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for what he called an "abominable lie" after the government in February approved the NIS 30 billion Arab sector five-year plan initiated by Bennett's government.

The five-year plan was drawn up by Israel's former government, led by Bennett and opposition head Yair Lapid after it was agreed upon during coalition negotiations with Ra'am.

In a Twitter thread, Bennett claimed that Netanyahu "admitted to the terrible lie" that "Bennett transferred 53 billion shekels to the Islamic Movement and Hamas" by approving the same exact plan in his state budget.

