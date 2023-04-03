Israel's Netanyahu delays firing Gallant for 'security reasons'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant due to the escalating security situation.

“The prime minister is postponing his decision until another occasion mainly because of the security developments in the area,” a source close to Netanyahu said.

His statement ended a week of speculation as to when Netanyahu would follow through on his announcement last Sunday he had fired Gallant for calling for a halt to the government’s judicial overhaul program for security reasons.

Although Netanyahu publicly fired Gallant, he did not follow through with sending the necessary authorized formal letter.

Israeli opposition lawmakers urge Netanyahu to rescind firing Gallant

Former defense minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) said that a delay was not enough and urged Netanyahu to rescind the decision altogether.

“Precisely because of the security challenges, Netanyahu must immediately announce the decision to retain Gallant in his post. The security of Israel is not an audition for a play or a movie. Israeli citizens need a permanent defense minister. Not later, now,” he tweeted.

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted, “There is nothing more harmful to the security system than the instability and uncertainty regarding the identity of a permanent security minister who is entirely focused solely on security matters.

“Netanyahu, these games of honor are at the expense of the security of the citizens of Israel,” Liberman said.

Initially, Netanyahu had attempted to wrest an apology from Gallant and or gain his agreement to relinquish his Knesset seat in exchange for remaining on the job.

When neither was successful he delayed the matter, as Gallant continued to fill the role including attending Sunday’s government meeting and visiting soldiers at their bases.