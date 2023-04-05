Israelis near Gaza prepare to celebrate Passover amid security tensions

After a tense night, the residents of Sderot and the area surrounding Gaza are getting ready to celebrate Seder night in the shadow of the high tensions with the fear that rockets from Gaza will continue.

Some of the residents were forced to cancel their plans for the holiday, Albert Gabai from Sderot told Walla.

"Some of the families who wanted to celebrate in the city won't be coming because of the situation - they're scared," he said. "We have to respond strongly and extremely. We need to do something. We cannot go on like that."

Maayan Fuld Sni'or, a resident of Nativ Ha'asara, told Walla that her family also canceled their plans because of the security situation.

"There is great tension in the area," she said. "A lot of families invited guests, and some of them won't come. We had a difficult night, the children slept in the bomb shelter. We didn't pray for this kind of Passover. We hope the holiday will pass quietly and peacefully."

Workers prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover, in ''Yehuda Matzos'' Plant in Jerusalem March 29, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A Sderot resident named Esther told Walla about the tense night for her.

"We didn't sleep all night," she said. "There was a heavy volley, we ran to the bomb shelter. Even though we are used to the situation, every time it makes our hearts drop all over again. The situation cannot go on like this. Every time, the trauma comes back. We've had enough."

Ten rockets launched into Israel overnight

Over Tuesday night, 10 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. No people were hurt, but one hit a factory in Sderot. The rockets were launched in three different volleys.

Initially, at around 3:30 a.m., five rockets were launched from the Strip, four of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Shortly after that, another four rockets were launched, and they fell into open space. In the morning, another rocket was launched, and it also fell into open space.

In response to the rockets, the IDF attacked twice in the Gaza Strip.