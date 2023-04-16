Israeli government could lower IDF draft exemption age for haredi Jews

A forum comprised of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset David (Dudi) Amsalem and coalition whip MK Ofir Katz met on Sunday at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem in order to discuss an outline for a new haredi draft bill, a spokesperson for Gallant confirmed.

The meeting came after haredi party leaders clarified to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week that despite the sensitivity of the issue, they are insisting on the fulfillment of a coalition agreement clause to pass such a bill by the time Israel's budget passes on May 29.

Smotrich's proposal is called "A New Social Contract for Sharing the Burden," according to a report by Yisrael Hayom. The idea is that the government will prioritize equality in the "economic burden" over the "military burden," while minimizing the inequality to IDF soldiers by shortening the length of service and providing benefits, according to the report.

According to the existing Draft Law that expires on July 31, haredi yeshiva students who leave a yeshiva before the age of 26 are required to serve in the IDF. A central part of Smotrich's plan is to lower the "exemption age." This will enable haredi men to join the workforce earlier.

IDF official: New exemption age for ultra-Orthodox Jews acceptable

A senior military official said in a briefing on Sunday that an exemption age of 23 was acceptable to the IDF, if it would come alongside a package of benefits for those who do serve. However, the official stressed that the IDF must remain the "people's army," and it is thus "forbidden to violate the balance of drafting all populaces, including haredim." The IDF will thus continue to develop specialized tracks for haredim, the official said.

The official added that regardless of the haredi question, the IDF believed in advancing what it calls the "Differential Model" which is part of the IDF's multi-year plan that is expected to pass as part of the 2023-2024 budget. This model includes a base period of mandatory service, after which it would discharge the soldiers it can do without, while retaining and rewarding financially the more highly-trained conscripts it needs to keep on.

The current Draft Law initially passed in 2014. It sets allotments of haredi draftees to the IDF per year and sanctions yeshivot that do not meet these allotments. However, in September 2017, the High Court of Justice deemed the bill unconstitutional, since the exemption it gave was ruled to be too sweeping and thus discriminated against those who do serve. The bill's expiry date was repeatedly delayed. It is currently set to expire on July 31.

The coalition thus must come up with a law that will pass the High Court of Justice.

THE CHIEFS of staff: Defense Minister Benny Gantz with his new running mate, Gadi Eisenkot. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot present alternative plan

National Unity chairman, former IDF chief of staff and defense minister MK Benny Gantz, National Unity number three, former IDF chief of staff MK Gadi Eisenkot, and Inbar Harosh-Giti, former head of the Defense Ministry Service Directorate and number 18 on National Unity's Knesset list, presented a proposal of their own on Sunday afternoon, which they called "Israeli Service".

The two opposed what they called "payment in exchange for exemption," which they argued was at the heart of the proposal that the government was discussing. Instead of giving up on national service for large swaths of Israeli citizens, the state should broaden the concept of service and adapt it to the different groups in Israeli society.

Gantz, Eisenkot and Harosh-Giti's proposal was to form a new body called the "Service Directorate," which would be responsible for citizens who the IDF chooses not to draft. The IDF would get the first pick out of Israel's Jewish and male Druze citizens. Israeli Arab citizens would not go through the IDF's selection process, and instead would head directly to the Service Directorate, which will then assign them to services such as first aid and rescue services, or volunteering in welfare or inner-community organizations.

The Likud said in response, "As of now there are no agreements on the draft issue. In any case, the IDF's proposal that is on the table is similar to that of Benny Gantz, and is different in that it includes shortening the service, significant salary raise for combat soldiers, and economic benefits for ex-soldiers and reservists."