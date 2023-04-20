3,000 American Jews arrive in Israel for JFNA General Assembly

Thousands of American Jewish leaders are arriving in Israel this week as the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) kicks off its annual General Assembly which will be held in Israel this year.

This year’s event, which begins Sunday and coincides with Israel’s Memorial and Independence Days, will focus on celebrating 75 years of partnership between North American Jewry and the Jewish State. It will feature speeches by President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel is a source of meaning for our Jewish communities in North America and it is a tremendous privilege to be in Israel with 3,000 leaders from across the Federation system to celebrate this milestone with our Israeli brothers and sisters,” said JFNA Board Chair Julie Platt. “Our being here in such large numbers and during this momentous occasion is a testament to the deep care we feel for Israel’s well-being and the unbreakable bonds between our two communities. Along with the celebrations, we will also listen, learn and engage in dialogue with Israeli decision-makers from the opposition and coalition as we continue to express our concerns on issues of importance to North American Jewry and their implications on our communities.”

This year's GA comes amid turmoil in Israel, protest expected

Workers from the high-tech sector and activists protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, on March 14, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Added JFNA President & CEO Eric Fingerhut: “It is an honor to kick-off our annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv just a few days ahead of Israel’s 75th birthday, together with thousands of Jewish leaders from our Federation system,” “For decades, Federations have invested billions of dollars in programs to strengthen Israeli society, to care for the most vulnerable Israelis and to deepen the ties between our two communities, while remaining engaged with Israeli leaders on issues of important to our two communities. Our being in Israel this week is a reflection of our eternal love for Israel that transcends any difference of opinion or political discussion.”

JFNA responded earlier this week to criticism towards them, from Jewish communities, since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at the GA in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The criticism comes from individuals and groups that are against the judicial reforms that Netanyahu's government is promoting. In a statement by Platt and Fingerhut, they explained that in letters that have been sent to the organization individuals "have specifically questioned the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders of the governing coalition due to their role in the very contentious debate about Israel’s judicial system. Some have even called for the Jewish Federations of North America to withdraw their invitation. We respectfully disagree."

Regarding the debate about Netanyahu's proposed judicial plan, they added that "we have shared our concerns with all the parties in Israel, including in an open letter to the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. We called on the parties to negotiate and to compromise under the auspices of President Herzog." The two shared that as they arrived in Israel for the General Assembly, "we note that the Prime Minister’s negotiating team have been meeting in good faith with the opposition under President Herzog’s guidance for several weeks. "While we cannot foresee the outcome of the negotiations, we commend all the political leaders who are participating directly and through their representatives."

They, therefore, asked the leadership of JFNA "to revoke these invitations and not grant Netanyahu and Rothman access to our communal stage.

Protesters are expected to gather on Sunday outside of the premier of the GA.

The rally is set to take place outside Gani HaTa'arucha St 3, Tel Aviv-Yafo on Sunday evening when Netanyahu will arrive to speak with JFNA.

Protestors will call on JFNA delegates - top leaders in Jewish communities across North America - "to make their voices heard, use their influence, and stand with Israelis in defense of their democracy in the face of Netanyahu’s regime coup. The protests will proudly entrance any JFNA delegate who chooses to stand with us on the right side of history, inside or outside the General Assembly," according to the Umbrella Movement, the group who organized the protest.

Zvika Klein and Haley Cohen contributed to this report.