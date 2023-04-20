The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF announces Independence Day flyover schedule - when can you see it?

This year's flyover will also include pilots from the armies of the US, Germany, UK and Italy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 19:31

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 19:34
The Israel Air Force Independence Day flyover planes in the sky. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Israel Air Force Independence Day flyover planes in the sky.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF released on Thursday the schedule for this year's Independence Day flyover which will take place on Wednesday.

The flyover will run between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will pass over dozens of cities across the country. The route was planned so that every person in the country wouldn't have to go further than 20 minutes away to watch the planes.

A smaller flyover will be held at 8:45 a.m. over the President's Residence in Jerusalem to honor 120 outstanding soldiers.

The main flyover will include more than 100 Israel Air Force planes, helicopters and drones as well as Israel Police helicopters and fire-extinguishing planes.

in honor of 75 years to the State of Israel, pilots from the air forces of the US, Germany, UK and Italy will also take part in the flyover as a symbol of cooperation between Israel and these countries.

An Israeli Air Force pilot waves from his plane during the Independence Day flyover. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This year's flyover is themed "Together the Whole Way" and will highlight a series of locations that represent charity and aid to unique groups in Israel. These locations are the Yad Mordechai Museum, which tells the story of the Jewish diaspora from the end of the 19th century up to the establishment of the State of Israel; the Israeli Association for Injured Children in Kiryat Haim, the integration center in Tiberias which is run by the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and helps Ethiopian olim to integrate into Israel, the Ben-Gurion Midrasha, the headquarters for the Disabled IDF Veterans Organization in Tel Aviv and Bahad 1, the IDF cadets school.

This year, for the first time, Israel's tanks will take part in the Independence Day military exhibits. New tanks will create formations of Israeli symbols and will be led by soldiers and officers in the IDF's tanks unit.

The IDF said that drones are not to be flown in the area of the flyover as this could be dangerous to the pilots flying the planes as well as the public.

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

When will the flyover pass over you?

  • Jerusalem - 9:55 a.m., 2:27 p.m.
  • Tel Aviv - 9:20 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:12 a.m., 12:40 p.m.
  • Haifa - 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:51 a.m.
  • Ramat David Base - 9:14 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m.
  • Tel Noff Base - 11:50 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:36 p.m., 12:50 p.m.
  • Hazerim Base - 11:50 a.m., 12:20 p.m.  
  • Tiberias - 9:29 a.m.
  • Ashdod - 14:49 p.m.


