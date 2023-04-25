Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated a call to leave politics and arguments out of Remembrance Day ceremonies set to take place at military cemeteries across Israel on Tuesday.

"On this holy day, as the defense minister, I am again asking all the citizens of Israel: Keep the controversy out of the cemeteries, keep the day sacred and honor the memory of the fallen," said Gallant at a ceremony in which the names of fallen soldiers are read at Mt. Herzl on Tuesday morning.

"Members of the bereaved families, you who every day repack the vastness of the soul, keep your head up and stick to life, are a source of strength and a source of inspiration for me," said Gallant. "Today too, as always, we remember your loved ones, our fallen comrades, and continue to act out of a deep commitment to the path they walked."

At 11 a.m., a two-minute siren will sound across Israel to mark a moment of silence for Remembrance Day.