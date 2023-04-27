Israel has the responsibility to ensure equality and a shared future for all the communities in the country, Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Lyon said at the Jerusalem Post's and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem's Celebrate the Faces of Israel conference.

Lyon said he has placed this responsibility at the top of his agenda as Israel's mayor in the last few years.

What is Jerusalem doing to help Israel's future?

"Today, Jerusalem is seeing a revolution, with new office buildings, arts and sports centers, community and education centers, as well as hotels and more," he said. "We are promoting mega-projects, of innovation and high-tech: a new one million two hundred thousand square meter business district; a new hi-tech and innovation hub, at the Hebrew University; And we are developing the Silicone Wadi project, in the Wadi Joz neighborhood, bringing employment and investment, to the east of Jerusalem."

Lyon said that he is excited to see the future of Israel and Jerusalem which is "a city, of inspiration which billions of people pray for every day, all over the world."

He ended, saying that "there is no better example of what we can achieve when we all work together, and there is no better example, of what Israel has achieved, to reach this point, and mark 75 years of independence."