Man dies on flight from Israel to Thailand after sudden cardiac arrest

A 59-year-old man passed away on an El Al flight from Israel to Thailand on Monday after suffering sudden cardiac arrest in the bathroom.

The passenger in question had reportedly informed the flight's crew that he wasn't feeling well earlier in the flight and was given water and oxygen in business class, according to N12.

However, after a short while, he got up to go to the bathroom, saying that he was going to wash his face, and was inside when he collapsed.

An unsuccessful attempt to save a passenger's life

ZAKA volunteer Yosef Dorfman, who was traveling to Thailand as part of his work, rushed to try and help the passenger, performing CPR along with another doctor and a medic who were both onboard.

However, after several attempts to restart his heart, the medics were forced to call the time of death.

"We tried to perform CPR on him, but it was unsuccessful," explained Dorfman."

An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)

Dorfman then turned to address the passengers, explained what had happened, and requested that some space be cleared in order for the man's body to be placed in a dignified manner.

"We respectfully laid him down two seats next to me until we landed," he said.

As the man was traveling alone, ZAKA's Tel Aviv branch is now working to contact his family in order to transfer his body and begin burial arrangements.