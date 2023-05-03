Stop judicial reform protest 'anarchy' - NGO to High Court

Ahead of the 'day of disruption' anti-judicial reform protests that are set to shut down sections of Israel on Thursday, the NGO Regavim filed a petition to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday asking the court to issue an injunction to the Black Flags protest group to cease its activities and for law enforcement to prevent the roadblocks.

Regavim argued that the roadblocks were dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, and that calls for involvement in the demonstrations were illegal.

"The Israeli public has become accustomed to weekly reports of the blockage of the Ayalon Highway by rioters who 'spill over' from the anti-judicial reform demonstrations, leaving the Israel Police powerless to prevent the shutdown of the main traffic artery in the Gush Dan region,' said Regavim.

The petition cited a ruling by former High Court president Aharon Barak on the use of roadblocks during 2005 Gaza disengagement protests, saying that freedom of speech does not permit anarchic and seditious actions or to bring the country to a halt.

POLICE AND protesters are involved in confrontations near the Ayalon Highway, in Tel Aviv on Monday night (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Regavim said that the petition was filed after appeals to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai were ignored. A major objective was to challenge the lack of law enforcement against organizations like Black Flags.

The right-wing NGO called for the Attorney-General's Office and Israel Police to take action against what they said was illegal behavior, like "raids" of the Kohelet offices.

"The State of Israel is in anarchy - under the auspices of the Israel Police and the judicial system," said Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch. "We respect legitimate protest actions, but the opponents of the government have long since crossed every red line. The campaign of incitement and hatred that is being waged against millions of voters must be stopped, and the mortal blows that are being inflicted on the citizens of the State of Israel, the resilience of the IDF and the fabric of Israeli society must be halted."

The Black flag movement dismissed the petition, and said that the day of disruption would continue as planned, as a matter of freedom of expression and a non-violent means to stop "the dictatorship."

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, through another of the associations that organize support for the dictatorship and the training of Iranian-like judiciary heads, are trying to harm the right to protest," said the Black Flags. "They know that the days of disruption are what stop the dictatorship and are trying to shut us up with lies about 'sedition and 'violence.'"

The protest groups had called for the protests after the end of the Knesset recess, which was a period of judicial reform negotiations. Prior to the recess, massive protests had shut down the country, leading Netanyahu to pause judicial reform legislation.

While negotiations are ongoing, Black Flags and other activists had called on Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and National Unity head Benny Gantz to set a deadline for the negotiations,

"Stop being actors in the Netanyahu Theater!" The Black Flags movement addressed the opposition leaders on Wednesday. "From the beginning the goal of the 'negotiations' was to stop the protest, and it failed."

Protests, disruptions and blockades are expected throughout the country on Thursday

As with most of the protests, there will be marches through the Tel Aviv Kaplan street, around noon.

In the morning a "parent's protest" will marches from the Jaffa clock square, Highway 40, Ramat Gan's Kfar hayarok, Kibbutz Einat, Nahalal junction and other sites.

Students will march outside Tel Aviv University and Bar Ilan university. Another march of students will leave from Holon's Mediatheque, and academics will rally in Haifa.

A convoy of farming vehicles will drive through the Jezreel valley. Another protest regarding settlements will see rallies along the Arava road.

There will be demonstrations in front of Chief Rabbinate offices in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. A march will take place from the Tel Aviv office to the court.

The homes of politicians will also be sites of demonstrations, with protests in the evening in front of the home of Yariv Levin.

The High Tech Workers Protest Group said that it was set to hold demonstrations at Tel Aviv's HaBima Square, and then at Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba's Atir Yeda offices, Herzliyah Pituach, Raanana, Netanya's Ikea junction, Yokneam intersection, Haifa Matam hi-tech park, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv's Ramat HaChayal, Bursa in Ramat Gan, Rehovot's Park HaMada, and Beersheba's Masada junction.

"Israeli high-tech, the main growth lever of the Israeli economy, is in a steep decline," warned the group. "Tomorrow we will demonstrate throughout the country to stop the collapse of high-tech and the economy -- we will not stop until the laws of the dictatorship are abolished."