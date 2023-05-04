The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli child killed in truck hit and run as wave of violence continues

A 25-year-old resident of northern Israel was detained for questioning following the accident as he is suspected of having driven the truck in question. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2023 14:15
Israel Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call on Highway 4 near Yavne where a truck was on fire on May 4, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES CENTER DIVISION)
Israel Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call on Highway 4 near Yavne where a truck was on fire on May 4, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES CENTER DIVISION)

A seven-year-old Israeli boy was killed on Thursday after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in the northern Israeli town of Ben Zakai, according to police.

A 25-year-old resident of northern Israel was detained for questioning following the accident as he is suspected of having driven the truck in question. 

A short time later in the same area of the country, Israel Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call on Highway 4 near Yavne where a truck was on fire. They reported no injuries and stated that nobody was trapped in the vehicle. 

Also on Thursday, Magen David Adom responded to a call regarding a violent incident in Rahat. Medics provided treatment on-site to a man in his 30s in moderate condition, suffering from a penetrative wound. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for further treatment.

Recent violent incidents across the State of Israel

Six people died and another five were wounded in separate incidents between Tuesday and Wednesday, the police and MDA reported.

Police at the murder scene where a woman was seriously injured and later died of her injuries in Ashdod, February 21, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) Police at the murder scene where a woman was seriously injured and later died of her injuries in Ashdod, February 21, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

A man in his 20s was shot dead in his vehicle in Shfaram, an Arab-Israeli city in the North, on Wednesday, the police reported. The background appeared to be criminal, the police said.

Another man in his 20s succumbed to his wounds after he was shot while in his car in Nazareth. Two other family members were lightly-to-moderately wounded in what police described as a conflict between rival families.

A 50-year-old man was mortally wounded and later died in the hospital after being stabbed on Holon’s Kdoshei Kahir Street. He was identified as Semyon Davarashvili.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a car and two others were wounded lightly and moderately in a shooting at the Mashtela intersection, near the Arab-Israeli town of Kalansuwa, east of Kfar Saba, on Wednesday morning. The wounded were taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.



