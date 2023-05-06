The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis to resume protests against judicial reform for 18th straight week

"It's either judges whipped into submission or democracy," protest organizers said ahead of another weekend of protests across Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2023 15:50
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest in support of former supreme court President Aharon Barak, outside his home in Tel Aviv, May 4, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest in support of former supreme court President Aharon Barak, outside his home in Tel Aviv, May 4, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Protests against the government's proposed judicial reforms are set to continue on Saturday evening for the 18th week in succession, with demonstrations planned in over 150 locations across Israel.

The central demonstration will take place in Tel Aviv, where hundreds of thousands of protesters will gather on Kaplan interchange. The Tel Aviv demonstration will be headlined by speakers such as former justice and foreign minister Tzipi Livni and Shikma Bressler, one of the leading protest organizers.

Prior to Saturday's protests, protest organizers released a statement demanding opposition head Yair Lapid and possible prime ministerial candidate, National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz, to "come together to make a decision in the coming week" regarding the judicial reform negotiations with the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President's Residence.

Organizers warned that if an agreement on an independent committee to select judges cannot be reached, the opposition must end the negotiations. "It's either judges whipped into submission or democracy," they said, further claiming that talks at President Isaac Herzog's are a "plot to waste time in order to pass the national budget."

Protest group ''Brothers in Arms'' arranged a pile of bloodied mannequins in front of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Kiryat Shmona home on May 4, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)Protest group ''Brothers in Arms'' arranged a pile of bloodied mannequins in front of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Kiryat Shmona home on May 4, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

Protests, marches planned in Tel Aviv, Haifa

The Kaplan interchange, along with key roads inside Tel Aviv, will be closed starting at 4:30 p.m. by Israel Police in preparation for the protests. The entrance and exit to Ayalon Highway will be closed from the Kaplan interchange, with fears that protesters will once again attempt to block the highway.

In Haifa, a march is planned to take place at 6:00 p.m. from the Carmel neighborhood to Horev, leading to the central demonstration in Horev later in the evening.

Roads will be blocked off by police in the nearby area throughout the evening as necessary.

Saturday evening's protests come two days after Israelis marked a nationwide 'Equality Day'-themed Day of Disruption on Thursday, saying equal rights will be threatened by the government’s judicial overhaul plan and lowering the age of exemption from IDF service for haredim.

The protests included roadblocks, marches and artistic displays in dozens of locations throughout the country. The activities continued throughout the day, including a significant wave in the morning and another in the afternoon and evening. Four protesters were arrested, three in Haifa and one at Hakfar Hayarok.



Tags Tzipi Livni protests Politics demonstration in israel Israelis Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by