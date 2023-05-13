Judical reform protest organizers clash over canceling protests

The organizers of the weekly judicial reform protests disagreed over the weekend about whether or not to cancel the protests planned for Saturday night due to the security concerns from Operation Shield and Arrow.

The big weekly Tel Aviv protest in Kaplan was canceled, the organizers announced on Friday. They said that after speaking with Israeli Police and other security services, they would be canceling the demonstrations for the safety of the protestors.

The organizers put out a statement on Friday outlining their position: "Our first concern is always for the safety of our people who defend democracy. Therefore, out of responsibility to protect our people, we decided to delay the demonstration for one week. We will continue to be vigilant, and if it seems that the government is promoting changes related to the coup d'état then protests will be moved forward, we will take to the streets of Israel with all our strength. Let the Israeli government not mistake our intentions - we are guarding democracy and will make sure that Israel remains democratic."

Although official demonstrations have been postponed, unofficial demonstrations will still take place. Some organizers are still planning on meeting at Dizengoff Square at 7 p.m. and then marching to Kaplan Street for the demonstration at 8 p.m.

Demonstrations to continue in the North

Demonstrations in the North will continue and are expected to receive much larger crowds than usual as many protestors are expected to join them.

Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform legislation for the 17th week, April 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A police spokesperson said that the police are preparing for a procession from Merkaz haCarmel to Horev, followed by a demonstration at Horev. The demonstration is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday. During the demonstration, traffic will not be permitted on Hanasi Boulevard from the Bikurim junction towards the Horev center in both directions.

The police are expected to deploy dozens of police officers as well as alter traffic schedules, with traffic and public transport being redirected to alternative routes. The updates will be available on the relevant websites.

During the procession, entry and exit from the neighborhoods of Kababir, Carmelia, and Shambor will only be possible through HaTzofim Street and HaYam Road.