Erdan: I have no knowledge of telecoms reform pause over Bezeq-Netanyahu deal

Erdan said that the now-privatized Bezeq had inherited a lot of infrastructure from its days as a state company, and the reform aimed to create more competition

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 15, 2023 20:27
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council, February 20, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council, February 20, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Former communications minister Gilad Erdan said that he had no knowledge of a connection between Bezeq and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pauses after his tenure in the telecommunication market reforms he developed, in testimony at the Jerusalem District Court on Monday. 

 "I have no knowledge that there is a connection," said when asked by the defense during cross-examination.

With Erdan taking the stand for the first time on Monday, the prosecution sought to demonstrate that reforms that would impact Bezeq were intentionally impeded by Netanyahu as part of a quid pro quo in Case 4000. 

Netanyahu is alleged to have sought regulatory changes that would benefit Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage in his Walla new outlet.

Statements made during the trial

“Netanyahu spoke to me once on this issue [telecommunications reforms] and asked if I am paying attention to Bezeq’s complaints,” said Erdan. “I don’t know if he knew all the details, and I didn’t go into them with him.”

Yifat Ben-Hai Segev seen after a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Yifat Ben-Hai Segev seen after a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Erdan recalled that he had assured Netanyahu that he had listened to Bezeq’s complaints about wholesale market reforms and regulations requiring Bezeq to lease its fixed phone and internet lines to other companies.

Erdan said that the now-privatized Bezeq had inherited a lot of infrastructure from its days as a state company, and the reform aimed to create more competition, thereby creating better prices and services.

“I believed [in the reform],” Erdan said, which had also been advocated to him by his predecessor. "I decided to use all my political and public powers to push this reform.

The defense attempted to challenge the narrative of the prosecution, by demonstrating how Netanyahu had taken actions during Erdan's tenure that helped advance the reforms -- or at least that he took no actions to interfere with the former minister's anti-monopolism agenda.

The defense presented Prime Minister's Office meeting minutes that called for the implementation of the reforms. Erdan agreed with attorneys that Netanyahu could have struck the matter from the records if he wanted.  

When the prosecution asked if Erdan was concerned about the continuation of the reforms after his tenure as communications minister, he said he was, but that was the same for other regulations and policies that he had developed.

A move to allow smaller telecommunications companies to lay their cables in ducts built by Bezeq was reportedly frozen by the Netanyahu-appointed Communications Ministry director Shlomo Filber.

Netanyahu is accused of appointing the loyalist Filber as director to advance Bezeq’s interest as part of the deal with Elovitch.

Filber is also alleged to have worked on behalf of Netanyahu and Elovitch to weaken restrictions and regulations to facilitate a more profitable merger between Bezeq and YES, both of which were owned by Elovitch. 

While the move had been approved by other officials such as the Communications Ministry's legal advisors and the Antitrust Authority, Erdan had reportedly expressed concern about the monopolistic character of the resulting company. 

"You're calm after all this, Bezeq won't strengthen in the market much more with the merged capabilities of YES," Erdan asked the Antitrust Authority. 

When asked if Elovitch had in his protests to Erdan’s reforms mentioned connections to Netanyahu, Erdan noted that the businessman had alluded to connections in Jerusalem. 

However, Erdan said that in the course of work in many ministries and reforms he had encountered those who would make boasting of connections and warning to use them to fight against ministries — he treated Elovitch’s bluster as no different. 

Erdan said that in dealing with Elovitch, "I did not receive instructions from the prime minister."

Both Elovitch and Netanyahu are charged with bribery, the prime minister additionally charged with fraud and breach of trust.

Erdan at times seemed exasperated with some of the prosecution’s questions, which at times retread previous items of testimony. Largely, he took a jovial tone with both the prosecution and defense teams, but appeared more ready to joke about the matters with Netanyahu's lawyers. 

At the beginning of the hearing, the court announced that it had approved the state's request to have Israeli businessman Arnon Milchan testify through a video call. 

The defense had challenged the idea, but Milchan refused to take the stand under other conditions, as he is ostensibly unwell and unable to travel. The court approved the remote testimony in light of Milchan's importance as a witness.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gilad erdan Trial bezeq Legal reforms
