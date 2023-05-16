The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
The Offspring to make Israel debut in July

This legendary punk-pop band will be stopping in Tel Aviv after festival stops in Porugal and Barcelona.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 08:00
THE OFFSPRING in concert. (photo credit: TIJS VAN LEUR)
THE OFFSPRING in concert.
(photo credit: TIJS VAN LEUR)

American punk-pop veterans The Offspring will be appearing in Israel for the first time, at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Center, on July 10.

Over the course of their 39-year career, the Offspring has released 10 studio albums, and, alongside fellow California bands like Green Day and Bad Religion, sparked mainstream interest in punk-driven rock in the 1990s. The sole remaining original member of the band is lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland.

What is The Offspring best known for?

Their best-known song to casual fans is likely the 1998 hit “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” from their album Americana.

The show in Tel Aviv is sandwiched between an appearance at the Festival Cruilla in Barcelona and Super Bock Super Rock 2023 in Sesimbera, Portugal with The 1975, Wu-Tang Clan and Franz Ferdinand.

In August, the band heads back to the United States to tour for the rest of the summer with support from Simple Plan and Sum 41 in a punk-pop extravaganza, dubbed “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour.”

For tickets and more information, visit: www.eventim.co.il.



Tags music international israel current events tel aviv concert
